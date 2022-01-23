“Mommy, my legs hurt.” I was crying in the foyer of our home in Huron, South Dakota, after coming home from school. During second grade, I walked to and from school like all-town kids did. It was at least 20 below zero on many winter days, yet my school required girls to wear dresses. My knees and thighs, now absent of color, stung and ached! My mother, a usually chill person — adjective used advisedly — looked enraged as she rolled down my tights. “That’s it! You’re wearing pants to school tomorrow.”
If you look up frostbite, toes, fingers, noses and cheeks are mentioned as likely targets. There’s nary a word about little girls’ legs on the Great Plains of the U.S. I wore pants to school the next day, but rules are rules — I was sent home to change. Mom sent me back with pants under a dress. I sat in the principal’s office while my mother and the white male principal wrangled.
My mom finally prevailed, and the little girls got to wear pants as long as they were worn under skirts or dresses. It was also stipulated that they remove their trousers in the changing room for school and only put them back on for walks home. Geez, Louise! Who possibly benefited from girls showing their legs in the dead of winter? Dress codes have always discriminated against girls; the boys simply jumped in their dungarees and ran to school and back. Freedom!
Why am I connecting frostbite, grade school and mother to March, Women’s History Month? You don’t have to hold your breath. Historically, women of all colors have been rejected, discriminated against, burdened by, and harassed based on their looks and attire. I have a longer view of women’s history than many of my friends, since that’s been my passion for decades. March has been Women’s History Month ever since the early ’80s. The 501(c)(3) board I currently serve on, aptly named the National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA), was founded by the unstoppable Molly Murphy MacGregor. She rebelled against the virtual invisibility of women in history and vowed to devote her life to bringing women into the curriculum at all levels of schooling.
And now I’ve taken up the torch with my dedication to making a big deal out of Women’s History Month. I’m envious of February, Black History Month because big corporations have decided it’s good business to promote and sponsor it. They also have the big bucks to do so. Do they apportion similar funds to Women’s History Month? No, they do not, and it grinds my butt. Half of the world’s population qualifies, and people often assume that if the women are missing, it’s because they are not important. However, I am pleased that the Black history advocates are thoroughly inclusive of women. We all benefit from knowing about the histories of women of color.
Lying in bed one night recently, my husband pointed out a heartbreaking and eye-opening Washington Post op-ed by high school student Micaela Wells. She felt compelled to point out that her history books in Advanced Placement U.S. history classes devote a single paragraph to women, and that’s it. She then gave her peers a survey and found they could only name a handful of significant women, and always the same ones. And, my friends, that’s deep in our psyche. For the most part, their parents and teachers don’t notice that women are missing either, or if they notice, they have not done anything practical to include women as a matter of course.
In the spirit of Micaela’s findings, I challenge you to learn about women in various fields who you may not have heard of before. My goal is to inspire and/or infuriate, and I’m including men in this, too. Another place to look is your family history, whether written or anecdotal. My gentle, introverted, infuriated mother changed grade school for us gals, at least in Huron, South Dakota, and you’ll never read about her in a book. Are there women in your family who did something to shake up the status quo? You don’t know if you don’t ask!
My editor, Christina Fuoco-Karasinski, and I have two challenges for March that start right now. If I plug March events only in March, it’s too late for most folks to participate. For adults: Does your corporation have a speaker’s series? Does your union commemorate women? Your bank or service organization? Your place of worship? Send me the suggestions you’ve given to these places and actually implemented. We’ll consider publication if you write a 600- to 800-word essay about it. If you’re in high school, I am opening up a contest for you to write and submit an essay on Women’s History Month that’s at least 600 words and no more than 850. “Why Women’s History is Important” is a good place to start for an essay. Send it to me no later than midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 26 — go! During March, the winner(s) will be published here in my “Consider This…” slot.
Ellen Snortland has been writing a
gender column for decades. Contact her at ellensnortland@mac.com.