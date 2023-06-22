I’ve been reflecting on monolithing: the human tendency to think that all people within one group should think or act alike.
Dominant groups can mostly avoid this (e.g., very few people think that all straight white men are all alike). However, as a member of the cis straight white older woman group, I often hear people say things to me like, “I didn’t know women like you could swear like a sailor.” Some of us do; some of us don’t. Another invisible rule: You don’t snitch on other people in your nondominant group. Snitching on other women — or anyone else in a group one identifies with — is verboten when one is in the middle of a significant social revolution. However, because June is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ awareness, the following anecdote is a little “snitchy.”
I am and have always been an ally for the LGBTQIA+ family. That said, this story illustrates that no matter what group one identifies with, we are all fundamentally people and fallibly human.
As a newly minted California lawyer, I was married to a bright, up-and-coming studio engineer who worked at Cherokee Studios with some of the biggest acts at the time. Walking into Cherokee, I was likely to meet Ringo, Harry Nilsson, Skunk Baxter or John Mellencamp.
I had responded to a Daily Journal ad for an executive position at a nonprofit where the mission was to get violent images of women off of album covers. At the time, cruel album covers were rampant. If the graphic designers had used any other marginalized group — such as African Americans, Jewish folks or Native Americans — in the same violent settings and poses, the NAACP, Anti-Defamation League or AIM would’ve been all over it.
What a bargain I would have been for them! My hubby made a good living, and while I couldn’t volunteer, they could still have me: a passionate feminist with nonprofit experience plus a lawyer with ready access to the world’s most influential recording artists and managers.
I submitted my resumé, which listed my work in theater as a director, writer, producer, singer and actor. I got an interview immediately. I was over-the-top excited! I walk into the interview:
“I’m Ellen Snortland,” I say. Wow, this is going really well!
“Take a seat,” she says. “I’m a lesbian. Are you a lesbian?”
“Uh, no,” I say. If only I’d said, “Could you beat around the bush, har, har, a little more than that?” The problem is my snappy comebacks fail when I’m flabbergasted. “Do all job interviews start this way?” I think. “It’s illegal to ask if I plan on being pregnant, right? Is it legal to ask if I want to sleep with women?”
But hey, I’m a good sport, so I keep going.
“I just want you to know that I have access to a lot of influential people in rock ‘n’ roll,” I sputter.
“Oh, like who?”
I give a short litany of the people I know personally and those my husband also knows.
“I could get meetings with a lot of people and influence cover art. I would love to work on this project and would give you 110%,” I proclaim.
She looks over my resumé.
“Do you want to know anything about me?” I ask.
“No, I know enough,” she says. “I’ll talk to my board.”
I called a few days later to follow up.
“Have you had a chance to discuss my application?” I ask, barely being able to choke out the words. I don’t know why, to this day, I get scared on phone calls. What will they do, reach through the phone and pummel me?
“We discussed you,” she says.
“Oh, who’s ‘we’?” using my smiling and chipper telephone voice.
“My board,” she says.
“Is there anything else you want to know?” I ask.
“No. We won’t be hiring you. You’re too pretty,” she says.
That was the last time I ever held women to a higher standard of sensitivity than men.
Sure, I thought she should know better; she shouldn’t discriminate based on looks. I’m sure she got stereotyped all the time because she — in her own words — identified as a lesbian. I decided early on that women will not get far if we expect our “sisters” to hew to a higher standard than simply being human. We’re supposed to be “better” people than men, too?
Women have the right to be as short-sighted, greedy, mean and discriminatory as men. If we base women’s rights on being perfect, we will dig ourselves into yet another deep, double-standard hole.
So wherever that woman is (sorry, I don’t remember the organization’s name) … you blew my mind. Of course, the please-everyone-all-the-time part of me was, “Wait! I’ll cut my hair! I’ll dress like you! I’m an actor! I’ll get a girlfriend! I can do it! Just give me a chance.” Yeah, that people-pleaser part always needed attention and still does. Even more annoying was that, in my view, I was normal and not that pretty at all.
Looking back at this from my 2023 perch, I realize it was their loss and another potent reminder that there’s nothing monolithic about anyone.
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column. She has an LA Press Club nomination for Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.