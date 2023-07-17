When I was 8, my mother took me to a garage sale on a bright summer day. The peonies were popping, robins were hopping and all was well in the little prairie town of Huron, South Dakota, in the early 1960s.
Mom gave me a dollar to spend however I wanted. “Why do they call it a garage sale?” I asked. “Because people go through their garages and pull out things they don’t want anymore to sell to neighbors,” she said. We walked around the block to a two-story clapboard house built in the 1890s.
There were tables on the driveway covered in linens with antiques, fancy kerosene lamps, sugar and creamer sets and dressers. The lady, who seemed antique herself, said, “I have some things in my attic that you might be interested in. Would you like to go up?” What could have been the opening scene of a horror film turned into a lifelong love of women’s history.
I made three purchases that day: a toy sewing machine that worked, with Little Red Riding hood decals; a skinny panoramic photograph of thousands of World War I doughboys at an airfield in Belgium; and a delicate, beautifully hand-embroidered white voile dress.
“I wore that to suffrage parades. Now that I am moving to the Twin Cities to live with my daughter, I don’t need these things,” the woman said.
“I only have a dollar,” I said.
“That’s fine,” she responded.
I still have all three of those items.
My mother was four when women won the vote in 1920. My grandmothers both had families before they were “allowed” to vote. I could kick myself for not asking them what it was like to finally be considered a full citizen.
Now, a quick quiz. 1848 is important because, on July 19 and 20, 1848, 200 people — predominantly women — convened the first American women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York. It was the beginning of the women’s suffrage movement, suffrage being the fancy word for the right to vote.
It wasn’t until August of 1920 American women won the right to vote, even though many people were still excluded. It’s more accurate to say American women won the right to vote; white women gained the privilege of voting. Their sisters of color wouldn’t gain access for many more years.
Of the dozens of women who attended the Seneca Falls convention, only one lived long enough to vote. Charlotte Woodward Pierce was a teenager when she hitched a wagon ride to Seneca Falls to witness what then was radical: a gathering of women debating their social, civil and financial rights.
In 1848, European American women had very few rights, and once a woman married, she was effectively her husband’s property. On the other side of the coin, Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) women were included and consulted in every aspect of life, from the hearth to war and everything in between. They had no interest in becoming U.S. citizens, where they would lose all agency.
How many of us know Founding Father Benjamin Franklin was aware of the democratic principles espoused by their so-called “savage” neighbors? The Founding Fathers actively ignored their native brothers’ council after Franklin invited Iroquois leaders to Philadelphia. When the Haudenosaunee men walked into Independence Hall, the first thing they asked was, “Where are the women?” They could not fathom a decision-making body excluding women.
Where are the women? It’s a question I always ask and invite you to ask with me. We still do not have equal rights under our constitution, not after Philadelphia and not after Seneca Falls, and not after the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment since it’s still not been signed into law.
And if the right-wing extremists get their way, women will lose even more rights. There are actually contemporary politicians whose campaigns promise to destroy birth control and women’s vote.
I cherish the purchases I made in that attic but especially the dress. I have shared it worldwide while performing my solo show, “Now That She’s Gone.”
To commemorate Seneca Falls, here are some activities I invite you to explore:
• Find out who in your family was the first to vote.
• Subscribe to Ms. Magazine, a publication that continues to provide the most up-to-date news on women’s status in the world.
• Go shopping for women’s rights merch at www.nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org in preparation for Women’s Equality Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 26. And join the NWHA as a member!
• Specifically celebrate the July 1848 convention by attending in-person or online events hosted by the National Park Service. Check their Facebook page and YouTube channel. Enter Women’s Rights National Historical Park for the July 22 and 23 events.
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column and was one of three winners of the LA Press Club’s Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.