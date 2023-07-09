A recent unattributed meme on social media reads, “I miss the old days when billionaires’ vanity projects were building public libraries, museums and music venues!” I owe Andrew Carnegie a debt of gratitude; I’m pretty sure if it hadn’t been for the Huron, South Dakota, Carnegie Public Library, I would have wound up in a juvenile corrections facility for matricide.
I jest — kind of — but I spent hours and hours there, especially every summer, reading. I even won the “read the most books” prize many summers in a row. My reading habit has served me well, and I’m so grateful I now live in a reading-oriented community.
The Pasadena City Library has a “One City, One Story” program (OCOS). For 21 years, the program has promoted an appreciation of reading and tolerance by recommending a book the entire community reads simultaneously. For its spring selection, the committee chose “Sparks Like Stars” by Nadia Hashimi and “LA Weather,” by María Amparo Escandón for summer.
As worn-out a phrase as it is, I could not put “LA Weather” down. It was fun, funny, and so twisty-turny that I almost got motion-sickness. The characters are so alive, distinct and unique. They were also maddening, and I wanted to scold every one of them at different points, yet I also loved all of them.
That’s when I knew I was in the hands of a deft author who led me into a relationship with the characters, warts and all. I see this as a television series with the Alvarado family becoming a beloved fixture of American life, as we are frustratingly short of Latinx-themed entertainment. If I were in charge of acquiring novels for development, I’d get Ms. Escandón on my schedule immediately.
She captures the ethnic, culinary and geographic spirit of Los Angeles so exquisitely, from eldest daughter Claudia Alvarado’s gorgeous home on the Malibu shore to the Chavez Ravine area of East LA. I adore Los Angeles and am proud to live here.
Ironically, as a Pasadena City Library selection, the city of Pasadena is only mentioned once. It reflects the OCOS selection committee’s eclectic taste, making sure that Pasadena-centric is the reason a book is selected. For example, the spring selection of Hashimi’s “Sparks Like Stars” is about Afghanistan and an orphan’s relocation to the United States.
The Alvarado family consists of the parents, Oscar and Keila, and their three daughters, Claudia, Olivia, and Patricia. In the next generation of offspring, there’s Daniel, a gender-fluid out-of-wedlock son, and two toddlers who — in the opening scene — are found drowned in the grandparents’ neglected pool.
After having been a perfect model of wedded bliss for decades, Oscar and Keila’s marriage is falling apart … then the girls’ marriages unravel. The OCOS books aim to have different perspectives on contemporary issues explored through fiction. “LA Weather” hits many of them in a highly entertaining family story.
LA Weather is a perfect title since it reflects the family patriarch Oscar Alvarado’s inexplicable obsession with the weather in California and globally. In short, he’s let his life fall apart, a metaphor tied to the Southern California drought. The book also weaves in the events that started on Nov. 8, 2016, which for me began an emotional weather system I am just now recovering from. Without mentioning the Orange Menace’s name, the author reflected my despair perfectly.
Regarding the LA Public Library: while they chose to go with the NEA’s similar “Big Read” program, I discovered that the American Library Association has a template that librarians all over the U.S. can use, and 150 of them do. They call it “One Book, One Community.”
The current ALA “One Book” selection is so good that I was glued to it from start to finish. Grace Cho’s “Tastes Like War” memoir reads like a novel. It’s about her life as a Korean American whose mother was a “comfort” woman during the Korean War era.
Cho’s mother eventually became an American merchant marine’s bride, who then took her home to a little town in Washington State where — in many ways — she was treated like a sideshow. The author was an adult before she realized her mother had been forced into prostitution to eat, a fate for many Korean women.
I’d mistakenly thought that “comfort women” were sex slaves for the Japanese during their occupation of Korea, but I found out that American GIs were also using Korean women for “comfort.” I am often embarrassed to learn how clueless I am about our military’s engagement in behavior that impacts generations of people. The title, “Tastes Like War,” was the comment the author’s mother made when she tasted powdered milk.
It’s a compelling book worth reading. If you do, you’ll join people all over the country to learn about an important story of the aftermath of the Korean War. I’m excited to have read both “LA Weather” and “Tastes Like War.” I’m a proud villager of the reading community. Thank you, libraries!
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column and was one of three winners of the LA Press Club’s Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.