“What do you do professionally?”
“I’ve been a production coordinator. Pre-pandemic, I coordinated commercials and programs; now I’m coordinating live events.” Then Anna Schloblom de Cruder added, “The work I’m truly passionate about came from my experience with my mother’s dementia. I am also a dementia doula and advocate.”
We are talking while standing on the busy street corner outside my home. It’s hot. Cars whiz by. Anna is on a ladder I am holding. Anna, a friend from the Central Altadena Buy Nothing group, agreed to help me hang a protest sign up high in my olive trees.
The sign is decrying the proposed Poly Tech Sports Complex for the Altadena Foothills. Realizing the importance of our conversation and that Anna’s work helps so many people deal with dementia in their families, I ask, “Will you text me more about dementia doulas? It sounds like a great column.”
Good to her word. Anna texted me references, including a TEDx talk by Judy Cornish, a pioneer in “strength-based” dementia care. I immediately watched the TED talk. Ms. Cornish also has books and more on her website, thedawnmethod.com. DAWN is an acronym for Dementia & Alzheimer’s Wellbeing Network. I’ve had older relatives succumb to Alzheimer’s, and within my contemporaries, a friend is following in her own mother’s Alzheimer’s footsteps. My friend quit her job as a therapist last year because she could no longer keep track of her clients. Dementia and Alzheimer’s is painfully familiar and often close to many of us. Those numbers will steadily increase as the boomers hit their boom.
In Ms. Cornish’s TEDx talk, she uses two columns. “Lost,” on the left side, lists three functions we use when our brains are healthy: rational thought, remembering self, and mindfulness. Those functions dissipate at varying rates when we go through and into dementia. “Retained,” on the right side, is intuitive thought, experiential self and mindlessness.
“Experiential self” struck a chord with me. I thought back to a friend I have who is Mexican, whom I’ll call “Belinda.” “Belinda’s” mother, “Charlotte,” began to exhibit behaviors that were worrisome to her large family. As the new matriarch, Belinda was helpless even though she was a family therapist. As is often the case, what we know professionally can fly out the window when the problem is in our front yard. Belinda and her family would argue with Charlotte in Spanish, her only language. They would try to convince her that she wasn’t making sense … which didn’t make any sense to Charlotte since she’d lost her rational thought, one of the functions of a healthy brain.
I dealt with Charlotte successfully because I could not argue with her since I have the equivalent of toddler Spanish. So what I did, and what lit Charlotte up, was I sang and danced with her! She was a young adult in Mexico City in the ’40s and ’50s and knew a lot of American Standards. We sang Gershwin and Porter at the top of our lungs and danced. The more the family did that with her, the better they all got along.
In further conversation with Anna via email, she said, “I read ‘The Dementia Handbook’ by Judy Cornish in late 2019, and it was so helpful to me as I spent time with my mom in her last months. It’s written for caregivers, and I swear it should be required reading for every elder caregiver (and family member!), starting at the beginning of an elder displaying any symptoms of cognitive decline.”
If you’ve never heard of a dementia doula before, neither had I. It’s like it sounds, but instead of a doula for birth, or for death in some cultures, there are people who manage people and families through the often-excruciating process of going into the tunnel of dementia.
Dementia doulas provide relief, guidance and hard-won wisdom to families and people who are often overwhelmed. In a culture that prides itself on never needing help (how crazy are we?), we all need help with new phases of life. Dementia is no different. If we see a child showing a talent for music, we funnel musical resources toward them. The same is true of a person who is experiencing dementia. Think of it as a reversal in childhood; rather than gaining skills, the person is decreasing competencies, so playing to their strengths is incumbent.
Anna continued, “Cornish truly helped me to find joy in my time with my mother by changing my attitude and mindset. When I was in the present and without worry as I interacted with her, her anxiety and agitation levels were much lower, and the enjoyment and appreciation for both of us were much greater. Ms. Cornish’s other book ‘Dementia eith Dignity’ expands on the handbook, including her background and path to this caretaking methodology, with many more examples.”
Most bookstores carry “Dementia with Dignity,” but few have “The Dementia Handbook.” Currently, Amazon carries English and Spanish editions.
If you don’t have someone in your life with dementia, earmark this column for when you do, as, statistically, most of us will. Dementia can be full of joy — and that’s a sentence you never thought you’d read.
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column and was one of three winners of the LA Press Club’s Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.