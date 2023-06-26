One of my dearest friends was at an idyllic wooded meditation retreat in Pennsylvania when her phone rang.
“Hi, Mom; I need to tell you something.”
“Yes?”
“I’m a girl.”
“Oh, OK. What?”
This came out of the mouth of what was, up to then, a very tall and large man. The timing of the phone call was intentional so that my friend — as a mom — could provide comfort and support to her newly minted daughter’s spouse.
The pair had only been married for four months in what seemed like a heterosexual marriage. Knowing that the new bride didn’t have a supportive family to speak to, my friend’s daughter chose a time when her wife and mother were together to make the announcement.
“Does that mean I’m a lesbian now?” the new spouse wondered. With years of life experience, my friend had the wisdom to comfort her new daughter-in-law through the initial shock of her husband’s announcement. Of course, she was also dealing with her astonishment.
This year’s Pride Month, plus the proliferation of anti-transgender legislation and associated violence, adds a new level of worry for the parents of trans kids.
I have two other cherished friends whose children have come out to them as adults. All three families are supportive and accepting. Putting myself in their shoes, I know I would be criticizing myself, asking “How did I not know? Was I missing something obvious?” and the ever-popular “What did I do wrong?” Answer: Nothing!
This may be obvious for many of my readers, but it bears repeating if necessary: Cultures worldwide have more than two genders. In many of the over 500 nations of Indigenous Americans, their ancient understanding that there are more than two genders is honored and not considered outside of “normal.” Some refer to the nonbinary tribal members as “two-spirit.”
Even Pakistan, a country as conservative as you can get, granted equal rights to third-gender trans folks in 2019. Many Muslim clerics were supportive of the legislation in the Pakistani Parliament.
I never thought it’d be safer to be trans in Pakistan than in some parts of the American South. This is not to say that being trans is easy anywhere, but it’s good to know there are islands of safety where you’d least expect it.
One of my friends said the process of transitioning was far from cut and dry but happened incrementally. For instance, his daughter, now his son, never wanted to wear dresses. He said, “Betty had beautiful long hair and large breasts. She shaved her head during her last year in high school. Her friends were girls, but she dated boys in the first year of college.”
Now his pronouns are he/him. He dated a straight white cis woman and is now married to another trans man. They plan to have a family… and both have intact wombs. If you overthink the situation, you may go cross-eyed.
Once you see that gender is a construct — an obvious one, at that — you can’t “unsee” it. As a mild example, I was what would now be called gender-fluid; instead, I was called a “tomboy.” I was good at sports and resented not being allowed to be on boys’ sports teams.
My parents didn’t think there was anything “off” about me, because there wasn’t. I was simply myself. I didn’t fit neatly into the rigid negative “feminine” stereotypes of helplessness, passivity, and an obsessive concern with beauty.
Regarding my third friend, whose son declared his newly found daughter status, she’s not been ready to talk about it. Perhaps she’ll read about others with similar experiences.
So I have been flirting with the idea of creating an anthology of what the parents of trans offspring experience. It would be a collection of first-person accounts of what it’s been like for them. Remember that the LGBTQIA+ community is exactly that: a community that provides strength and support. Their parents need community, too. Perhaps a book would be a great way to start pulling them together instead of feeling so alone.
As humans, it’s common sense and common knowledge that change is not our favorite pastime. Another friend, Tien Neo Eamas, is trans with a few more distinctions: a person of color whose first language is not English. He talks to straight people honestly and openly about his journey and has created a seminar that clears up the confusion. If you’d like to schedule a class or consultation, he can be reached by emailing support@ilumn8.life.
If you are on this journey, don’t do it alone. Your head will most likely become an echo chamber of doubts, shame and recriminations. You could be like Indigenous people and consider it good luck to be related to a two-spirit person. We can be grateful for our differences and remember that stretching our minds — while sometimes initially painful — results in more flexibility rather than rigid
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column. She has an LA Press Club nomination for Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.