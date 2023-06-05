Out of the Shadows: Exploring epilepsy

My first two encounters with epilepsy came from writing classes. One woman shared about her son, who has epilepsy. She has longed to write something meaningful about it from the point of view of not only the child but the parents. I had never thought about epilepsy at all. What is it like to have a child who can suddenly, with little to no warning, fall and go into a seizure? Terrifying, that’s what.
The second instance of my growing epilepsy awareness came via a playwriting class where the grandmother of a child who has epilepsy is creating a stage experience. It’ll be from the point of view of the whole cast of characters involved with epilepsy. Of course, there are the impacted people who physically and psychologically have the diagnosis, but there are others too: friends, family and the authorities … yikes!
This particular family had Child Protective Services foisted on them because they didn’t get their young child onto medications that had been prescribed quickly enough. The family wanted some time to research what side effects would be involved, long-term consequences, etc., and instead, they got reported to CPS for neglect.
I’m staying vague with names and identities because of the centuries-old stigma firmly attached to epilepsy. Even in 2023, it’s still regarded as a verboten subject and — I kid you not — is even used as proof of demonic possession. A family expressly forbade their child to play with an epileptic child for fear of Satan. I need to be reminded repeatedly about what century we’re in.
“I’m a tad shy about this: may I ask about your epilepsy? I might even write a column about it.”
“Yes, of course,” she replied.
“Do people treat you differently knowing you’re an epileptic?”
“Yes! Some people completely avoid me; others make weird spastic gestures because they think it’s funny; others make cracks about sticking a hard object in my mouth so I won’t swallow my tongue. How did that even become a thing — you can’t swallow your tongue! The only useful thing to do is to ensure I can’t hurt my head.”
“Did you see that documentary about dogs who are epilepsy support dogs? They know in advance when their human will seize, so they guide them to lie down and stay right there with them until it’s over.”
“Yes! I saw it! I want one of those dogs. They are so darling; I see them in my neurologist’s office.”
And why doesn’t she have one? The reasons are complex, but it boils down to — as it usually does — money. Insurers don’t cover the dogs; training them takes time and effort.
“I had my first seizure in 2005. Luckily, I was hiking with a friend who was also a firefighter. We were in Tahoe. All of a sudden, I fell to the ground. He knew what was happening and was strong enough to pick me up and carry me down the mountain. Since then, my life has taken a turn I did not expect. Epilepsy does that.”
My new friend is quite a bit younger than I am, and our first “quality” conversation was in my car as I drove her to Sherman Oaks for an event. What is it about car rides that often nurture discussing deep topics?
One of the benefits of being a writer is having an outlet for my curiosity. I also have a rule that if I hear about something three times, that is a sign from Elle, the Norse goddess of age and wisdom, to dig deeper and “wrestle” with whatever subject it is. (Elle, a crone, attained the status of goddess in the Nordic pantheon because she wrestled a young and powerful Thor to the ground and kept him there.)
Back to the car ride with my friend in my embarrassingly messy Prius. By the way, she is the first person I’ve been able to speak with directly about epilepsy, so admittedly, my questions were not well-informed.
“Do you know if they are doing any studies on psychedelics and epilepsy? Is that a crazy question?”
“No, not at all. And there are many types of seizures; some are treated with medications associated with depression and anxiety, like Atavan.”
My playwriting colleague acquainted us with various types of seizures, as there are no one-size-fits-all: Tonic-clonic, Grand mal, A-tonic (has convulsions), Tonic (no convulsions), Myoclonic (shaking and shivering) and more. She also gave us an eye-crossing litany of meds, over a dozen from Briviact to Zonegran. They all have risks.
Which one works the best is, at best, a crapshoot. It’s understandable why many parents are reluctant to put their young child on these meds, and in one case, that reluctance got them branded as neglectful when the exact opposite was true.
There’s no tidy way to wrap up this column except to encourage all of us to take the topic of epilepsy out of the shadows while generating more funding for an actual cure and/or effective relief. To all people with epilepsy and their families, I’m sorry that we haven’t been more attentive … and I am now paying attention.
2023 marks the 30th year Ellen Snortland has written this column. She has an LA Press Club nomination for Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.