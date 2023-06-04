A dear friend of mine, JM, is one of the most “traveling-est” people I know. “Who takes care of your dogs when you’re away?” I ask during our weekly dinner at Altadena’s El Patrón, a homey restaurant plastered with Mexican bric-a-brac. Finishing her bite, she says, “I have a housesitter who stays with them while I travel.” “Isn’t that expensive?” I say. “It sure is … but my peace of mind is worth it. I pay her nicely, and the dogs love her.”
I have done my share of traveling; house and dog care is the priority. Paying for housesitting has never been in my budget, given that the lion’s share of my travel has been pro bono due to the philanthropic nature of my work. The women and girls served by impoverished organizations that request Beauty Bites Beast can’t afford to pay my expenses, let alone the cost of leaving my critters in good hands.
My late sister, Alane, loved getting out of frozen Troy, New York, and staying here while we traveled, primarily to get her biannual quota of dog snuggles. For one trip, Alane wasn’t available. A friend mentioned Trusted HouseSitters, an online “matchmaker” for people who want their domestic responsibilities taken care of economically while traveling. On the other side of the equation, people who want to travel but don’t want to pay for hotels can sign up as sitters. It can be a dynamic win-win arrangement. On the other hand, the results can suck.
Back to my meal with JM, “Have you heard of Trusted HouseSitters?” I ask. She says, “Vaguely; it kind of rings a bell.” So, I launched into an impassioned promotion of Trusted HouseSitters, how the married couple who took care of our home while we were away was kind and trustworthy: veritable Girl and Boy Scouts of the world. “I would use that service again in a heartbeat; give it a try!” She was reluctant, and I should have left it at that.
JM paid the membership fee, joined Trusted HouseSitters, got vetted, and then found someone who wanted to stay in her home and care for her dogs. After a great trip, JM came home to chaos: Raw sewage was all over her floors due to a sewer line break she’d been informed of via text. JM had engaged a plumber from afar, then explicitly explained — again, via text — the situation to the sitter and asked them not to take a shower until the plumber arrived. The sitter from H-E double hockey sticks deliberately took a shower anyway. Upon arrival at her front door, JM found her dogs loose and barking in the backyard, which was prohibited. The mistrusted housesitter told one lie after another, including having her “cousin” at the house who supposedly was only visiting from a local Airbnb. As JM entered, she heard one of them say, “The house smells like (expletive). She’s coming home soon; hurry!”
As if that wasn’t bad enough, the sitter threatened JM with a lawsuit claiming she had contracted cholera while staying at the house. What?! Yikes! Oh, and JM had to replace her floors, then pay through the nose for a paid sitter to come because she was traveling again in the next few days. (The Horror Sitter had originally scheduled herself to do that stint, too.) It was a lose-lose situation, even though the service insures its users. JM was eventually reimbursed for the floors and the cost of the emergency housesitter.
I texted JM, “I feel so guilty for pushing you into using Trusted HouseSitters; if I hadn’t, you wouldn’t have had to replace your floors.” “It’s OK; it’s not your fault. I guess I feel funny about getting something for nothing anyway.” I didn’t think quickly enough to respond to the “something for nothing” remark.
When Trusted HouseSitters works as intended, it embodies quid pro quo. We’re signed up to be both a “sittee” and “sitter.” We haven’t been sitters yet because we have been only half-hearted about it. When we were toying with traveling to New Zealand, I entered the dates we wanted, and there weren’t any great matches. One homeowner ran a farm, which meant we would have spent our time away at Old Mcdonald’s … E-I-E-I-NO! From experience, I knew I’d be responsible for critters from dawn to dusk; I’d also fret about the animals. I passed.
I recently returned from a conference in Mexico where I was a volunteer. In anticipation of the event, I went to
TrustedHousesitters.com and entered our dates; we got a few matches. I Zoomed with the best candidate, Fernando Lopez, and bada bing! A perfect match. Fernando is an animal lover, wants to live in the Los Angeles area and (wait for it…) pursue an acting career. Before he commits to moving into his own place, he wants to experience different communities in this vast region. He already sat a home in the Hollywood Hills and will soon be “tasting” Santa Monica and Downtown LA next. However, after 10 days in our home in Altadena, he is now a huge fan of our community and can see himself living here. And the dogs loved him — a win-win!
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column. She has an LA Press Club nomination for Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.