I was 15 years old and on a summer trip to Sharon, North Dakota, where my family hails from. I rarely got to sit alone with my Grandma Aline and just chitchat. It was easy to do since she was pretty much a heat-seeking talker. Her modest dining room was crammed to the gills with china and gewgaws. Looking back, I wish I’d asked her more questions.
Grandma Aline launched into a classic reminiscence. “When they started the Rural Route Delivery mail service, I didn’t understand it. Going into town to pick up the mail was good enough for me. Why should they waste gas just to come out to the farm?”
“Wasn’t it convenient, though, while saving you gas?” I asked.
“I liked going into town once a week. I’d have a cup of coffee and a piece of rhubarb pie at the café. I caught up with folks.”
Sharon, North Dakota, is now a ghost town, but during grandma’s time, the town had a large grain elevator, a teeny movie theater, and a popular pool hall and bar. Woo-hoo! The main street was even paved! In addition to being irked at the postal service, grandma also thought that moving from party telephone lines to single-user lines was unnecessary. I’m guessing she enjoyed eavesdropping on the other people who shared the line. grandma was squarely in the “what we’ve got is already good enough” category of folks.
It’s a strange transition, but here we go: this brings me to Apple’s latest innovation. I had barely gotten through the door when my husband, who is a decades-long die-hard Apple guy — his business name is The Tech Daddy — hit me with the latest tech news. He could barely contain his geeky excitement over the introduction of what Apple claimed was one of the most significant breakthroughs in decades: the new Apple Vision Pro “spatial computing” system. (That’s an “augmented reality / virtual reality headset” to the rest of us.)
“They say it could change how we live, just like the iPhone did.”
“Oooh, kaayyyy,” I say.
“You might want to write a column about it,” he said. And indeed, here we are.
The Apple Vision Pro … it’s hard to know where to start. They look like a large-ish, fancy pair of ski goggles controlled with just your eyes, voice and fingers; no controller is needed. However, wearing them will make you look like you have a giant bug’s head.
I’m thinking, “Isn’t walking around with my computer — er, smartphone — in my hand good enough?” as I echo Grandma Aline’s sentiments. And, aren’t we already exposed to enough screen time without having to wear one on our face?
Experiences can be so immersive with Vision Pro that watching movies will be like you’re in them. However, when a family member walks into the room while you’re “communing” with your Vision Pro, the shading on the “The Fly”-looking goggles will clear up enough for you to see them and for them to see your eyes so they know that you know they are there. Then, presumably, you can continue to ignore them as rigorously as before.
A feature I appreciate is that I can now sort through my thousands of cloud-synced photos and, just with my eyes and voice, sort them into albums … voilá! Nice.
I can hear the ca-ching of the mental cash registers going off in the porn industry. The headset can get people up close and intimate without worrying about actual bodily contact — perfect for our post-COVID world! I’m sure they already have body odor plugins on the drawing board.
Meanwhile, I keep thinking of all the mental power that went into this invention while thinking, “Wow, this really is fiddling while Rome burns.” Although the predictions of global habitability are so dire, the elite can move their lives entirely indoors (or deep in their bunkers) while making out on their facial goggle screens. But really, Apple, how about herding all your nerd power into solving the global climate crisis… or cancer… or thwarting right-wing wacko world domination plans?
The price tag is a way to keep out the hoi polloi. The device starts at $3,499! I heard “only $34.99,” and for a second, I thought, “Wow! A little less than $35!” Yeah, no.
As far as I can tell, when it comes to inventions, whether the telegram, the railroad, the horseless carriage or spray cheese in a can, people fall into at least three basic categories:
1) Can’t wait!
2) Why bother? (the “good enough” folks), and
3) The Doomsday Conspiracy people, including those who think Satan is behind almost all innovation.
And there are people like me who fall into an amalgam of those categories. I can’t wait to try on a pair of these goofy goggles which are totally unnecessary and could possibly cause the end of the world. What can I say? I like to cover all of my bases. My Grandma Aline would think we’re all good enough “as is.”
2023 marks the 30th year Ellen Snortland has written this column. She has an LA Press Club nomination for Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.