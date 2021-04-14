"I can’t believe I’m still marching about this!” is one of my favorite signs seen at the marches I’ve attended over the last few years. “This” applies to various issues, like access to health care, ending sexism and racism, and reproductive rights.
Reproductive freedom is at the core of every human’s life: Whether to have a child or not is fundamental. This may seem obvious, except that there is a rabid and vociferous segment of our country that will not rest until they’ve “wrested” family planning from the rest of us.
They are not content to practice their own dictates; instead, they want to impose their beliefs on everyone. They will not stop at banning abortion either — by their own admission, they will ceaselessly try to eradicate all forms of birth control. If that happens … bam! We’ll be slammed back to the 1950s.
My husband and I are now fans of, and latecomers to, CTM: “Call the Midwife.” This stellar British show, which began in 2012 and is still going strong, is initially set in the late 1950s. If you haven’t yet seen it, I highly recommend that you watch it and encourage others to do so. You and they will get a close-up and personal reminder of what reproductive tyranny looks like. As in other private areas of life, women and girls pay the consequences when it comes to unplanned, unwanted or dangerous child bearing.
Briefly, CTM is set in the hardscrabble post-WWII world of Poplar, a neighborhood in East London. It’s such a depressed area economically that there’s still rubble from the blitzkriegs of the mid-’40s. Many tenements are dilapidated and uninhabitable, yet they are teeming with people of all ages and backgrounds. Although poor and barely scraping by, many of these people have huge families. Central to the story is a local Anglican convent of nuns who are also midwives; they are joined by a coterie of lay nurses/midwives. Anglicans didn’t have the same “no, no, no!” about family planning that the Catholics continue to have. The series is often tragic, interspersed with blessed oases of absurdity and comedy.
Why do I suggest you and others watch the show? You’ll see in no uncertain terms what happens when females don’t have a say in the whom, what, where, when and why of having kids. The only “family planning” the people of East London had were the old standbys: unreliable condoms and the “rhythm method,” aka The Babymaker. And if the man said, “We are having more kids,” they did — end of story.
The late, great Florynce Kennedy said, “If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.” As it is, men are often still not held accountable for the pregnancy they wholeheartedly participated in. Good men have always done the “decent” thing (also the plot of a particular episode), and yet … when I’ve defended family planning clinics, we always have a lousy showing of those “decent” men. How on earth can men keep thinking that reproductive freedom is a “women’s issue?”
If I had a magic wand, I would make sure the men in my life not only watch CTM but attend “women’s marches.” I would make witnessing the pain and ecstasy of a live childbirth a mandatory class in junior high for both boys and girls. They would come away with more respect for the possible consequences of having sex and a heightened appreciation of birth control!
I have personally seen two births. They were awe-inspiring, magnificent, splendid and majestic, as well as an apt demonstration of women’s courage and sheer grit. Given that, I wonder why realistic depictions of birth in mass entertainment have been and continue to be such a rarity. There have been a gazillion scenes of violence, fighting and the “glories” of war, featuring gore galore. And yet we deem the miracle of a birth to be either too much to witness or make it the butt of jokes? Really? Well, move over, boys, and let the real glory take center stage for once, as CTM shows birthing in all its suffering and grandeur on almost every episode.
It infuriates me that women are often regarded, with a few exceptions, as weak and namby-pamby. After watching CTM, that notion is out the window. So, the next time you meet a mother, or you are regarding your own mom, remember that she’s a veteran of the battle for your life or someone else’s. She deserves a medal — or a chest full of them.
As we observe the continuing attempts at overturning Roe v. Wade, I’ll once again be out there with my sign. One that will probably say, “I can’t believe I’m still marching about this.”
Ellen Snortland has “birthed” a column continuously since the early ’90s. She also coaches writers. Contact her at ellen@