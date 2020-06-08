Editor:
It’s not merely my personal opinion that Vladimir Putin’s puppet, Donald Trump, is deranged, delusional, demented and profoundly psychotic. That’s the educated opinion of the American medical community.
In April 2017, more than 41,000 American mental health professionals signed and submitted the petition “Mental Health Professionals Declare Trump is Mentally Ill and Must Be Removed,” which, in part, says the following: “...Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of president of the United States. And we respectfully request he be removed from office, according to article four of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which states that the president will be replaced if he is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.’”
I couldn’t have said it any better myself. It could not possibly be any more obvious than it already is at this point that the Mad King Trump is complete- ly mentally incapacitated, not to mention stone cold crazy. Traitor Trump is sinking fast, and the American people are paying for President Trumptanic’s incompetence with their lives by the tens of thousands.
Do any of you Trump acolytes actually believe injecting household cleaners like Lysol or Clorox into your lungs is a legitimate and effective, nonlethal medical treatment for a coronavirus infection, as recently recommended by Trump?
If anyone out there actually agrees, please seek psychiatric help immediately and stop drinking the Kool-Aid already. Unlike the Republican Party, most Americans don’t want to be Jonestowned.
Joe Biden for president, folks.
Jake Pickering