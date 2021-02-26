Communities of color need appropriate health care
Black History Month is a time to celebrate the history of African Americans and the contributions they have made toward forming a more perfect union. It is also a time to candidly acknowledge the tragic impact of slavery, discrimination and racism that impact all of us to this day, including appalling disparities in education, wealth, housing, employment, the criminal justice system, and health care and health status.
The challenge of health care inequities was most recently brought to light with the disproportionate death rates among African Americans and other communities of color caused by COVID-19. Another less talked about health disparity exists in organ and tissue transplant rates. Nearly 60% of the 109,000 Americans waiting for a transplant are from racial and ethnic communities, including 29% African American despite the fact that Blacks make up only 13% of our total population. The need for donation and transplantation is particularly pronounced in these communities, where higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease exist.
There are a number of issues at play here among communities of color, including a multigenerational distrust of the medical system, traditional beliefs around death and dying, and the false presumption that the organ transplant system discriminates. The truth of the matter is that the opportunity to donate and to receive a lifesaving transplant knows no sexual orientation and has no national, racial, ethnic nor religious boundaries. The good news is that here in Southern California Blacks constitute 7% of our population and comprise 7% of our donors. Blacks also receive 9% of all local transplants, but that is not enough, as Blacks constitute nearly 11% of our local waiting list.
We can help address this pressing issue by encouraging communities of color to seek appropriate health care; to say “yes” to organ, eye and tissue donation; and to get listed for transplants, whenever necessary. We can create healthier communities through the generous gift of life and transplantation, an action that looks beyond race and ethnicity to simply help those in greatest need.
I urge you to register to become an organ, eye or tissue donor at
donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or doneVIDAcalifornia.org/OneLegacy.
Tom Mone, Chief Executive Officer OneLegacy
The Liberation Table: Four legs of freedom
By Ellen Snortland
Canton, South Dakota, was a provincial, tiny town isolated from the passage of time. When I attended high school at Augustana Academy there in the late ’60s to early ’70s, Canton still had stores with signs in their windows saying, “Ya, we speak Norwegian!” I looked right at home: blonde, blue-eyed, slightly yet solidly built — good peasant stock. Augustana itself was on the outskirts of town, standing firmly in the face of winter’s inevitable prairie blizzards. I loved standing on “Old Main’s” steps and staring out over the plains. It was on those prairies where I would have my introduction to liberation, women’s and otherwise. (And no, I did not burn my bra.) Liberation has been on my mind since I was a teenager.
Now I’m a frequent speaker, writer, reader and thinker about gender. My friends say they saw this coming back in high school. Women’s and minority studies? We were attacked for even suggesting that women or minorities were deserving of study. (Queer studies would come later.) Mostly these attacks came from the white cis male establishment, along with a few collaborators in the oppressed groups. As Frederick Douglass famously said, “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will.”
The logic is simple: One maintains power by keeping the supposedly inferior people off balance by suppressing awareness of their plight and their history. Both are initially invisible to most people. These days we say someone is “woke” if they know the intersectionality of “otherness.” I prefer the idea of awakening, as there is always more waking to come.
After some years, I created a metaphor that I like to work with: the liberation table. The four legs are finances, self-expression, self-protection and history. If the legs are uneven — or worse, one of them is missing or broken — then the individual and group itself is wobbly, and repair work is needed. These “legs” apply to whichever group you most closely identify with. Race? Gender? LGBTQ?
Financial: One of the first things women in the ’60s awoke to was that being financially dependent inside traditional marriage structures, with the man going to work and the woman forced to stay at home, gave her less of a say — or no say — about almost everything. Society dictated that a man whose wife worked outside the home was an abject failure; a woman who wanted to work outside the home was aberrant. For any kind of financial stability, “all hands on deck” was necessary for lower-income groups.
Self-expression: The victors write history and determine which stories are created and kept in place. They are the gatekeepers, and unless stories hew to the status quo, they will not be told. We’re still shoring up this “leg” of liberation as white men still primarily decide which stories are printed, appear on screen or are broadcast. They also determine which stories are valued. As a stark reminder, I’m writing this column on the day of Rush Limbaugh’s death. Can you name one man of color, or one woman of any color, who had the impact Mr. Limbaugh did — for good or ill — in this country? You can’t because they don’t exist.
Self-defense: Most women are still being raised with the “baked-in” idea that they cannot defend themselves. One of my main missions in life has been to humanize men enough to dismantle the notion that they are cyborg-like in their physical prowess. This “leg” deserves its own book… oh, wait! I wrote one! Gloria Steinem said, “Why are females of other species as fierce in self-defense as males, except female humans? Any woman who feels defenseless — physically or verbally — will be helped by my book ‘Beauty Bites Beast.’”
History: Next month is March, Women’s History Month. Didn’t know that? Trust me, you’re not alone. I wonder what it will take to have people make Women’s History Month as important as Black History Month. I offer kudos to those who have made Black history observances practically ubiquitous. Now, let’s awaken everyone to March, as everyone is related to their mother! By keeping people ignorant of their foremothers’ accomplishments and struggles, and those further back in history, we become limited by what we see as possible… or impossible.
I love and promote Dr. Riane Eisler’s work; she is one of the essential liberation philosophers of our time. Her book “The Real Wealth of Nations” delineates exactly where economies benefit in the short term by its use of free or low-wage workers primarily made up of women and people of color.
Meanwhile, how is your liberation table? Are your finances healthy? Do you speak up for yourself? Do you walk around scared of people? And finally, do you know the history of your own family or group? If you firm up even one of those legs, you’ll experience more freedom.
Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Who knew? Contact her at Ellen@beautybitesbeast.com
Time to slow down in school zones
By Kathy Wooten
No place is more aware of California’s severe health crisis than the Los Angeles region, but there is another life-threatening concern right here in our backyard also deserving of urgent attention. According to law enforcement, speed-related fatalities are increasing at an “alarming rate.” And the increase in deaths is connected to a surge of speeding on streets that are less congested than usual and a higher number of people walking and biking in their neighborhoods.
A shocking statistic: In 2018, 893 pedestrians were killed on California roadways. More than 14,000 pedestrians were injured.
Every man, woman and child has the right to live in a community where precautions are being taken to keep them safe from a virus, and where there is a commitment to eliminating all traffic deaths and severe injury crashes.
And we have tools available. Speed camera enforcement programs, for example, have been used nationwide to protect our youth by reducing speeding and improving driver behavior.
I have called Watts “home” all my life. I’ve raised my children here. My grandchildren are here. I have devoted my time and energy to this community and am proud of the local community members and organizations who are dedicated to keeping our neighborhoods safe.
The safety and well-being of our state’s youth is of particular concern to me.
As school districts across the state wrestle with how to get students back in the classroom, one of the toughest issues being examined is that of transportation. According to school superintendents, transportation directors, experts and others across the country, and as reported in Education Week, the need to take extra health and safety precautions due to COVID-19 is creating discussion around other ways to reduce those who traditionally ride the bus. As schools reopen this year, our students may be strongly encouraged by school officials to modify their behaviors and carpool or walk greater than normal distances to their classrooms. Even right here in the Los Angeles region.
School zones are historically an area of concern when it comes to pedestrian injuries and deaths, and while schools aren’t open yet, now is the time for California to renew a focus on state and local policies related to safe streets, speed limits and speed enforcement where we know pedestrians — our children — are at greatest risk.
School zones are designed to be low-speed areas during school hours. Studies show, however, that two-thirds of drivers are speeding as they pass through such zones. In fact, since 2013, there has been a 13% increase in the pedestrian death rate for 12- to 19-year-olds. According to Panish, Shea & Boyle LLP, in 2015, “of school districts with 20 or more elementary schools, Los Angeles had the highest number of accidents near elementary schools with over 62,000 within a half mile.”
And that was pre-pandemic.
In California, the use of speed safety cameras would require legislative approval. For this reason, as a mother, community leader and founder of Loving Hands Community Care Inc., I am pleased that Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) will be chairing the Assembly Transportation Committee this year. Assemblywoman Friedman has demonstrated a commitment to many forward-thinking policies, such as the design of safe streets and review of how California sets speed limits. Her legislative success in this area is further proven in the creation of a Zero Fatality Task Force, which in a report issued earlier this year recognized value in speed safety camera enforcement.
As California climbs out of this pandemic and returns to a more normal fast pace of life, there should be effective public policies in place to help communities such as mine prevent traffic fatalities, specifically in school zones. It’s time for the legislature to act by demonstrating their support. Slowing down saves lives.
Kathy Wooten is the founder of Loving Hands Community Care Inc. and a Los Angeles mother.