High school students breaking education barriers
Editor:
Re: High school students breaking the education barriers, July 28, 2020
As a first-generation student about to start college, and coming from a low-income family, I believe this is a wonderful idea. There are many students from low-income families who don’t have the ability to pay for a private tutor to help them succeed in school.
This organization is also welcoming and helping other students from other states and countries. For example, they are helping mentees from South Korea learn English so they can be more successful not only in school but when they are looking for jobs.
I really encourage students to take advantage of opportunities and resources such as those provided by Leaders United for Change. Another example would be an organization called Para Los Niños, which helps high school juniors and seniors with applications, internships and other college-preparatory activities. You can benefit from them because they will help you become a better student.
Margarita Garcia
Where is Barron Trump?
Editor:
Demented Donald Trump idiotically insists local school boards should illegally force your vulnerable children back into crowded classrooms unsafely as the Trump-caused COVID-19 catastrophe only continues to get worse, while on permanent vacation Trump golfs endlessly at the taxpayers’ expense.
Delusional Donald continues to claim the coronavirus will simply “...disappear, one day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear...” as some sort of sick, psychotic rationalization for his Russian-controlled regime’s intentional inaction during this deadly pandemic. Vladimir Putin and his pathetic puppet Trump aren’t fooling anyone other than Jim Jones Trump’s orange Kool-Aid drinkers and their greedy, hypocritical charlatan pastors in their private jets.
Over 170,000 Americans are dead due to the Republican Party’s ongoing criminal negligence and purposefully incompetent cruelty. On November 3, the American people will finally render their political and constitutional judgment against Orange Julius Caesar in a landslide defeat for the GOP of historic proportions. Adios, Trump!
And if the GOP’s dimwitted, draft-dodging version of Julius Caesar follows through on his tyrannical, terroristic threats to sabotage and/or cancel this November’s presidential election, the American republic’s defenders will respond appropriately in the remaining days of traitor Trump’s pathological presidency. (Perhaps the Orange Emperor has never read William Shakespeare’s play about this subject?)
Speaking of Shakespeare, where in the world is the Tangerine Tyrant’s 14-year-old son, Barron Trump—a sad, tragic, unloved Shakespearean character if there ever was one. Considering the virtual blackout of almost all news coverage of President Trumptanic’s troubled relationship with his youngest son, Barron, isn’t it time for the craven corporate media to highlight the highly relevant fact that Barron will not be returning to school in person this year like your children, but Barron Trump will instead stay safe at home and attend class online?
Jake Pickering