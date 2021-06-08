COVID-19 panic
Editor:
There is no fomite transmission of COVID-19.
Masks and distance are useless. The LA County fall spike came when rules and restrictions were in full effect.
The lockdowns were a hideous failure — 90% caught COVID-19 at their house following the insane hide inside orders, while healthy locations like, beaches, parks, trails, gyms and fields were closed.
Shelter in place was disgusting. COVID-19 deaths are not stalking the streets like a mass shooter.
Florida is open and has less COVID-19 cases than locked down northeastern states.
People younger than 50 had mild symptoms, children none. COVID-19 killed overweight, elderly people with at least three morbid diseases. They died not from COVID-19.
Lockdown does not appear in any epidemiology textbook. It was an idea hatched by the Chinese Communist Party and everyone overreacted like cowards.
Oh, but look, the restrictions will all magically disappear on June 15. Meanwhile, lives and livelihoods are ruined and children damaged. For what? All the destruction.
There’s so much to answer for.
Chris Michiels
Not vaccinated
Editor:
Gigi Gaskins, the owner of Hatwrks in Tennessee, is a disgusting profile in anti-Semitic insanity. Gigi is profiting from the Holocaust by selling yellow stars saying, “not vaccinated.”
This is a new reason to be incarcerated.
Put Gigi in a straitjacket in her padded cell, for the rest of her life until she goes to hell.
Six million Jews died because of this hate. Tennessee, don’t let Gigi define your state.
Anti-Semitism is a crutch for low-IQ fools, just like Gigi Gaskins, so hateful and cruel.
GOP Gigi will probably run for office in 2022 because the Republican Party is home to fools. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the new queen of the GOP.
But that’s OK, as a partisan Democrat, I say. Instead of wearing a yellow star, wear your dunce caps.
Jake Pickering