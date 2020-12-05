High aspirations
Editor:
Journalists should aspire to be like Bo Erickson. The courageous CBS journalist was reprimanded by Mr. Biden when he dared to ask his plans to motivate teachers to return to schools.
The president-elect refused to answer, but did ask: “Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” (False.)
Mr. Biden’s earlier statement, “I campaigned as a Democrat, but I will govern as an American president,” deserves scrutiny, as his language now seems to suggest he will govern as a Teachers Union president.
David Tulanian