What are you waiting for?
Editor:
Kudos to the city of San Francisco for voting to reduce the amount of animal-based foods served in public hospitals and city jails. The move just begs one question: What are other cities waiting for?
Vegan foods are cholesterol free and generally low in saturated fat, and studies show that vegans are less likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other diet-related diseases. It only makes sense for hospitals to serve vegan meals.
Eating vegan meals helps reduce violence and bloodshed, too. Animals don’t commit crimes, but billions of them are confined to filthy, crowded cages; crates and sheds every year. They’re mutilated and killed in painful, unjust ways. It only stands to reason that prisons should serve affordable vegan foods as well.
Each vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year, and studies show that the production of vegan food generates fewer greenhouse gasses and requires less land and water than the production of animal-derived foods, so it’s no surprise that people are opting for vegan foods from restaurants, grocery stores and other establishments. See peta.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.
Heather Moore
PETA