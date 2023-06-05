Opinion: LA City Hall can do one more thing to protect the garment industry

Earlier this May, city council voted to approve the DTLA 2040 Community Plan. The Protect LA’s Garment Jobs Coalition celebrated this as a win given the Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee’s recommendations were unanimously approved and the balance urged by the coalition between producing housing and protecting the garment industry was struck. Nevertheless, we are disappointed by last-minute claims made that suggest requiring minimal manufacturing space for new developments in the heart of the Fashion District restricts housing opportunities and which resulted in a report back process that delays a final decision. Housing is allowed throughout the Fashion District in our recommendations, from Main Street to the LA River, because garment workers understand the city’s need for additional housing opportunities, even if that means some loss of existing manufacturing space. In one small subsection of the Fashion District, where garment businesses are most tightly clustered and operate as an ecosystem, the PLUM-approved IX3 strategy requires 1-2 stories (1.0 FAR) of manufacturing space to help produce new factories in mixed-use developments as manufacturing space is lost in other areas of Downtown. This roughly five-block wide area from Seventh Street to the north, to Santee and Maple to the west, 16th Street to the south, and Crocker and San Pedro streets to the east, is just a sliver of the entire DTLA 2040 Community Plan area. Industrial areas in Downtown have been drastically reduced in this plan, leaving few opportunities for displaced garment businesses to relocate, whereas residential uses are now entitled through a significant majority of the plan area, allowing for the potential absorption of housing units into other areas without displacing existing jobs. All along, the DTLA 2040 Plan has not been a question of the city prioritizing jobs over housing or vice versa. We clearly need both. To preserve jobs, we are adamant that 1.0 Floor Area Ratio is the minimum acceptable designation needed to preserve manufacturing space. If the city goes lower than 1.0 FAR, it will result in a dramatic loss of garment production space and jobs. Indeed, we’ll still see manufacturing loss with 1.0 FAR. It is a reasonable compromise, however, that — together with an expanded CPIO A.5 subarea to incentivize manufacturing space, as well as industry-specific workforce and economic development programs — can work to maintain the garment industry in LA and the jobs workers rely on for themselves and their families. The city of LA has researched how a manufacturing set aside affects housing, and councilmembers agreed it was prudent to prioritize jobs in this small subsection (IX3) of the Fashion District. Garment workers continue to ask the city council to finalize these sound protections and to strike a balance between housing and jobs. Workers need their jobs to pay for housing! The Garment Worker Center and its members will not be deterred. We look forward to working with the city through the report back process approved today on IX3 to ensure manufacturing remains a priority. We’ll continue to ensure our members are engaged by the city and that Downtown LA remains the garment manufacturing capital of the United States.
Opinion: LA City Hall can do one more thing to protect the garment industry
- By Marissa Nuncio, Garment Worker Center, Executive Director
