Two weeks ago, there was a stir when the World Health Organization (WHO) announced: “Sugar Is Tied to Obesity, Alzheimer’s, Cancer and Heart Disease.” Really? No. That headline would have a lot more integrity than the vague announcement made by WHO about aspartame, per the New York Times headline: “Aspartame Is a Possible Cause of Cancer in Humans, a WHO Agency Says.”
Since when does good science include the word “possibly”? Since the sugar industry waged an all-out war on artificial sweeteners and fought tooth and nail to keep the sugar junkies addicted, that’s when.
“I have abstained from sugar for 10 years,” my friend said.
“How is that even possible?” I asked. We were having lunch at Green Street, a lovely restaurant in Pasadena. She had just declined its massively popular zucchini bread … which is chock full of the white granular stuff. “I can’t stop eating sugar,” I said. “I feel like a slave. I also can’t continue gaining weight as I do.”
I had reached well over 200 pounds; that, combined with my short frame, made me look like a fjord pony — petite yet large at the same time. That’s good for pulling a plow through virtually non-arable land full of Norwegian rocks, but not so good for jeans.
Thus began my journey with a food program. Instead of an alcohol addiction, I was a compulsive eater. I couldn’t (or wouldn’t) listen to my body when it said, “Enough!” I wanted more, and more and more. I would tell myself, “I’ll just slice off a tiny bit of this pan of cake,” and within a short time, it’d be gone.
I experienced satiation with half a plate of pasta, but I’d wolf down the whole thing anyway. I was out of control! If I substituted the word “food” for alcohol, I could entirely relate. I was damaging my body and my emotions through overeating. And while I certainly abused sugar-laden foods, my siren songs were crispy, crunchy, salty and melty items that I couldn’t get enough of.
Before you say, “I can relate, too,” maybe you can, but I’ll warn you: do not pretend to know what it’s like for an alcoholic or a food “addict.” We’ve heard it all. There’s a very good reason that alcoholics can only listen to other alcoholics. Normal drinkers say, “Hey, when you’ve had enough, don’t have another one.” Brilliant! It’s not like alcoholics haven’t thought of that. There’s a drive to deaden, to numb deep-seated, negative feelings that override any reasonable relationship with food or alcohol.
Once I committed to abstaining from sugar and processed foods, after a week of profound crabbiness and discomfort, I started to feel better. My next physical showed that my cholesterol counts were extremely low. My acid reflux subsided, and eventually, I dropped 80 pounds!
I read “Pure, White and Deadly,” by John Yudkin, a 1972 book so potent that the sugar industry systematically destroyed the author. Yudkin, a quietly thoughtful and respected chemist and scholar in the U.K., was discredited, hounded out of his positions and made unable to raise money for grants.
His sin was taking on the behemoth sugar industry, which is — make no mistake about it — as nasty as the tobacco industry. There are now more sugar addicts than tobacco addicts. Over the decades, any attempts to throw sunshine on the sugar lobbies results in phony diversions. “Hey! Look over there! It’s fat that’s the problem! No, over there, it’s eggs! No, it’s artificial sweeteners!” They will do anything and go to any lengths to keep people hooked on corn syrup, cane sugar, honey, etc.
I am adamant about this, and I invite you to read “Pure, White and Deadly” for yourself. It’s out of print, but a PDF is out there. Google “anti-sugar advocates,” and you’ll see a boatload of paid-off scientists that have trash-talked stellar people like Dr. Robert Lustig or even the New York Times’ sugar opponent Gary Taubes. They also tried to bury the 2015 documentary “Sugar Coated,” but that’s still available so far.
The sugar industry will do anything to shame and blame, or in the case of John Yudkin, bury him under the white sparkly stuff. It’s not an accident that the sugar industry was started on the backs of enslaved people. Many of us are still enslaved by sugar.
