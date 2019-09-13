In April, the iconic Traxx restaurant at Union Station closed after serving diners for more than two decades. Last week, it was announced that the restaurant was making a comeback.
Chris Badeaux and Kristin Jensen, who recently worked at the Spring Arcade Building’s Clayton’s Public House, are working toward reviving the 22-year-old restaurant, with an opening date in the works for the next couple of weeks.
Traxx closed in April due to pressure from the newer Imperial Western Beer Co., which debuted in the former Fred Harvey Restaurant space last year, according to Tara Thomas, Traxx’s previous owner.
Eater Los Angeles first reported the news.
Coming to 800 N. Alameda St.
