The long saga of the Arts District eatery Duello seems to have come to an end.
The high-profile restaurant at 449 S. Hewitt St. has shut its doors and scrubbed its social media accounts, putting an end to one of the most curious string of events in the Downtown restaurant scene.
The reason behind the closure remains unclear and an email to Duello’s general manager was not returned; previous media representatives confirmed that they no longer represent the restaurant.
Duello first opened last September as Simone, with well-known chef Jessica Largey at the helm and Joe Russo, a film director who helmed the last two Avengers movies, behind the scenes.
Early hiccups and poor reviews foreshadowed the removal of Largey in March, and in April the restaurant briefly closed. It returned in May with a more accessible menu from chef Jason Beberman.
Eater Los Angeles first reported the news of the closure.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019