After 25 years as a food truck and stand, Avenue 26 Tacos has moved into a brick-and-mortar location in DTLA at 816 W. Eighth Street near Figueroa Street.
Owner Cesar Reyes is excited about the new location, but he’s focused on making it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are just trying to survive here,” Reyes said. “It is really scary because I went to the food court over there in Target and there is like 10 businesses there and only two are open. The rest went bankrupt, so it’s like we are just trying to survive right now.”
The new location offers the same tacos that are served at its other stands and trucks—asada, buche, brisket, pork, chicken and tripe at $1.50 per taco.
“We added burritos and quesadillas,” Reyes said.
Burritos come in tripa ($10.50-$11.50) or all meat ($13). Quesadillas are plain with rice and beans for $7, or with a choice of meat with rice and beans for $9.
Drinks—including Mexican Coke, apple juice, water and horchata—are $1.50 to $3.50.
Reyes is happy with the location’s “good area” but acknowledged it was a “bad time to open it.”
“We had no choice but to open,” Reyes said. “We had a lease and we needed to open. We really thank the people who have come. It’s few of them, but we are really thankful. They have been really supportive.”
Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, the restaurant has a small indoor seating area and a large kitchen filled with staff wearing gloves and masks. Outdoor seating is available.
The two other outdoor locations for Avenue 26 Tacos include 3141 Artesian Street, Lincoln Heights, open 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday to Saturday. The Eagle Rock location at 1033 Neola Street is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday to Sunday.