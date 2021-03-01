DineL.A. Restaurant Week celebrates a cross section of the area’s unique dining options.
Set for March 1 to March 14, guests can try dishes from lunch or dinner menus with dine-in, pickup or delivery options.
Here is a list of a few of the participating DTLA restaurants and what they will be offering. For the full list of locations and menus, visit dineLA.com.
Anwar’s Kitchen
Anwar’s Kitchen will offer a lunch menu for $15 and dinner menu for $25, each with three courses. The lunch menu consists of hummus and pita chips for an appetizer, shawarma tacos (beef shawarma, chicken shawarma, gyro or falafel) for an entree, and pistachio or walnut baklava for dessert. Dinner consists of Mediterranean salad, Oozi roasted chicken, and pistachio or walnut baklava. Anwar’s Kitchen is available for takeout, outdoor dining, and delivery via GrubHub.
217 E. Eighth Street, 213-265-7982, anwarskitchen.com
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse
H&H will be offering a three-course dine-in only dinner menu for $65 per person. First-course options include Brazilian cheese bread, unlimited organic salads and hand-picked vegetables. The main course is a choice of one of 16 different grass-fed, organic and locally sourced types of meat, including filet mignon, garlic picanha, pork ribs and H&H steak. Choices of sides along with the main course include mashed potatoes, fried polenta, golden bananas and marinara spaghetti. For dessert, there’s a choice between old-fashioned lemon bar or peanut butter chocolate cake.
518 W. Seventh Street, 213-266-8103,
KazuNori
KazuNori has two all-day menus for $20. The on-site dine-in menu offers salmon sashimi, toro hand roll, salmon hand roll, crab hand roll and NZ Sea Bream hand roll. The pickup and delivery menu includes salmon sashimi, four pieces of toro cut rolls, four pieces of salmon cut rolls, four pieces of crab cut rolls and four pieces of NZ Sea Bream cut rolls.
421 S. Main Street, 213-493-6956,
handrollbar.com/downtown-los-angeles
Lala’s Argentine Grill
Lala’s will serve a three-course lunch for $20 and dinner for $35. Meals are available for takeout, GrubHub and dine-in. Lunch includes a choice of appetizer, caprese salad, chorizo or salmon or gorgonzola empanada; main course, 5-ounce salmon, 6-ounce New York steak or chicken encebollado; dessert, flan vanilla ice cream or cheesecake. Dinner options include appetizers, shrimp sauteed in garlic paprika sauce, caprese salad or sauteed mushrooms; main, 6-ounce filet mignon, grilled trout or double chicken champignon; dessert, flan, chocolate mousse cake, caramel crepes with vanilla ice cream.
105 W. Ninth Street, 213-623-1810, lalasgrill.com
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Da Michele’s dineL.A. menus are available for dine-in only. Lunch features three courses, including choice of an appetizer (meatballs, gnocci fritto or Caesar salad), main course (cacio e pepe or one of da Michele’s pizzas), and Caprese flourless chocolate cake with hazelnut and vanilla gelato for dessert. Dinner, a five-course meal, features smaller, individual portions and includes a choice of two starters (burrata eggplant, scallops and truffle, beet salad), two entrees (pappardelle Genovese, grilled branzino fillet, pizza) and a choice of dessert (bread pudding or tiramisu). Lunch is priced at $30 per guest and is available until 5 p.m. Dinner is $65 per guest from 5 to 11 p.m.
1534 N. McCadden Place, damicheleusa.com
Manuela
Available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery, Manuela’s dineL.A. will allow guests to choose from three-course lunch or dinner. The Southern-influenced meals feature staples such as black bean chilaquiles, wood-grilled jidori chicken thigh, ocean trout tartare, Peads & Barnetts pork chop and burnt honey cake. Lunch is priced at $30; dinner is priced at $55.
907 E. Third Street, manuela-la.com
Pez Cantina
Pez Cantina will dish up a $20 lunch and $35 dinner prix fixe menu. Each menu includes one choice of chips and salsa; a first course of hibiscus marinated beet salad or spicy tuna tostada; main course and dulce of vanilla bean tres leches flan cake or churros ice cream sundae. Lunch main courses include two “champion” tacos, pambazo (griddle sandwich) or the vegan roasted kabocha squash. Dinner’s main course options include chile verde braised ossu buco, Pez Powder blackened ahi tuna or the vegan roasted kabocha squash.
401 S. Grand Avenue, 213-258-2280,
Pikunico Fried Chicken
Pikunico will have a $15 lunch menu and $35 dinner menu. Lunch sees choices of a golden chicken sandwich with fried chicken on a golden turmeric bun with pickled daikon, watercress, alfalfa sprouts, lemon aioli, jalapeno and miso jam along with a flourless brownie cookie. Dinner has a family basket with 1 pound of tenders, large pikunico slaw, two onigiri, fingerling fries, housemade pickles, three dipping sauces and four choconut chip cookies.
767 S. Alameda Street, Suite 122,
213-278-0407
Rappahannock Oyster Bar
Rappahannock will showcase a three-course lunch menu for $35 and a three-course plus starter dinner for $55. Lunch menu choices include main course options of Rapp burger, fried chicken sandwich or grilled chicken club; side of crispy Brussels sprouts, Barcat oyster chowder or truffle fires; finishing with banana bread pudding for dessert. Dinner choices include three oysters to start; first course of bay scallops, shrimp cocktail or avocado kale salad; second course of shrimp and grits, lobster roll or lobster and shrimp quesadilla; ending with banana bread pudding. Lunch and dinner are available for dine-in or takeout.
777 S. Alameda, Suite 154, 323-435-4004, rroysters.com
Redbird
Redbird is cooking a three-course dinner for $55 available for on-site dining. First-course choices include burrata and citrus salad, chawanmushi or grass-fed beef tartare; second course includes barbecue smoked tofu, California sea bass or prime short rib; third course spotlights coconut lime rice pudding or s’mores bar.
114 E. 2nd Street, 213-788-1191,
Savoca
The menu offers Savoca’s signature unfussy Cal-Ital fare and features dishes like burrata cheese with cherry-balsamic jam and housemade coccoli bread; spaghetti alle vongole with P.E.I. mussels, Manila clams and pinot grigio; and olive oil cake with almonds, orange jam and honey gelato. Price: $45, three courses.
900 W. Olympic Boulevard, lalive.com/concierge/savoca
Strada Eateria and Bar
Strada will offer a $45 three-course dinner for dine-in or takeout. First-course items include bruschetta with jamon, the guac, two mojama (sun dried ahi), Indo Impaler, mici, house mix, charred cauliflower or ceviche de Peru. Entree selections include Loch Etive salmon linguine, The Impaler, lobster ravioli, wagyu truffle ravioli or filet duo. Dessert is either flourless chocolate cake or ice cream sandwich.
825 W. Ninth Street, 213-822-4558,
Sugarfish
Sugarfish will dish out a lunch and dinner menu priced at $35 for pickup or delivery. Lunch and dinner consist of an edamame starter, salmon sashimi, two pieces of albacore sushi, two pieces of salmon sushi, two pieces of yellowtail sushi, two pieces of large scallop sushi, four pieces of toro cut roll and four pieces of crab cut roll.
600 W. Seventh Street, 213-627-3000, sugarfishsushi.com