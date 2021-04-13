The March 18 opening of Cha Cha Chá in the Arts District represents the culmination of a four-year process that began in Mexico City.
The restaurant’s Mexican sister, Terazza Cha Cha Chá, is in the center of Mexico City on the Plaza de la Republica, facing the Monumento de la Revolucion. The large open-air terrace and the restaurant’s sophisticated but accessible menu soon attracted clientele from all walks of life.
The eateries are two of six developed and owned by Grupo Palmares, a relatively young Mexico City-based restaurant group. Its U.S. managing partner is Alejandro Marin. He reflected on the success of the Mexican original.
“Everyone was dining together, which is very rare in Mexico,” Marin said. “We decided to stand by that. We call ourselves a democratic restaurant and stand by what that monument represents, and not just for our guests but also with our staff.”
The outdoor rooftop atmosphere is part of the group’s formula for success and would ultimately prove fortuitous as it looked to expand to Los Angeles.
“It’s been a long time coming, to be honest,” Marin said. “I moved here almost four years ago with the intention of opening up a restaurant in Los Angeles for the group.
“It was difficult not having an existing business in the United States. A lot of landlords are wary. They still prefer to go with local companies.”
The search for a viable location was further challenged by the need for an accessible rooftop space.
“In Mexico City, we have two rooftops: Palmares and Terazza Cha Cha Chá,” Marin said. “We were really looking for a rooftop or outdoor space. That’s what we specialize in.”
Fortunately, the space on Third Street had appropriate features and amenable landlords.
“It was the ideal space. It was the nicest rooftop we had seen in LA. It has a second floor with straight access to the rooftop. It’s very unique, very attractive. It gives you a really nice view, just from the second floor.”
As part of the courting process, Marin escorted his prospective landlords to Mexico City.
“We went with them to Mexico City and showed them our restaurants. They believed in us, and we were able to sign the lease because of that, and that’s how it all started.”
That said, the raw rooftop would also require a full kitchen buildout. “We planned to take a year to build it out and open in July 2020. The pandemic hit and delayed us.”
However, as Marin acknowledged, their intended outdoor dining format proved prescient.
“It worked out,” Marin said. “Our concept fell right into line with the trend that the pandemic generated. That’s one of the big reasons why we continued to push with this project. When the pandemic hit, we were not even halfway through the buildout. We decided to fully commit, even though we had a really, really hard time. We decided to find a way to see it through, because we saw that (outdoor dining) trend becoming even more popular.”
The cunning design of the rooftop dining area conjures a lush, green plant-filled oasis. It’s the work of lead architect Lena Kohl, who also happens to be Marin’s wife. The couple lived Downtown for their first two years scouting the project. “It really helped us make informed decisions on the project as well.”
Noticing the lack of parks and green space Downtown, the evolution of the rooftop design sought to address the problem for the neighborhood.
“We wanted to make it as a community decision,” Marin said. “(We wanted) to make a space that was a very green, natural space filled with plants, where neighbors can just come up and enjoy a moment. Surrounded by plants and green, maybe just have a drink in a casual moment, where they can separate from that concrete craziness for a bit.”
Kohl’s design also intended for a large, well-lit and colorful kitchen space with a bright yellow floor and large windows facing Third Street. It’s meant to encourage and nurture creativity.
“We opened the windows to the kitchen. It’s a creative space. There’s natural light, and it’s a really nice space for them to work,” Marin said.
That team in the kitchen is led by chef Alejandro Guzman, another fortuitous discovery for Marin. Having found the perfect location and space for Cha Cha Chá, he also needed the perfect chef.
“We wanted to build an LA team. We wanted a young chef who was creative, who could use us as a platform and grow with us. That’s what we found in Alejandro. We got really lucky to find him. We were searching for chefs for a very long time. It took us about a year to find chef Alejandro,” Marin said.
Guzman had been staging a pop-up Downtown called Fabby’s, when Marin found him. “He aligned completely with our culture. We’re a democratic restaurant. We value our employees. He’s a great leader and a super nice guy. We connected.”
Guzman was born in Mexico City and moved with his family to Southern California when he was 9 years old. The family landed in North Hollywood, and his mother owned and operated El Taco Loco on Lankershim Boulevard.
“That’s where I learned to cut myself and burn myself and stand up for eight hours a day,” he said. “From age 12 to 18, I was at El Taco Loco. It was a punishment for a long time. It was the means to get my allowance.”
Leaving the family business after high school, he pursued an interest in coffee roasting and became the first beverage director at Jessica Koslow’s hipster breakfast mecca, Sqirl. Slowly his interest turned back to food and culinary technique. He actively pursued chef Gary Menes for work at Le Comptoir, Menes’ French-inspired vegetable-forward, fine dining venue.
Staging there initially as a volunteer, five years later Guzman was sous-chef and the restaurant had earned its first Michelin star.
Guzman’s pop-up Fabby’s — named after his mother — allowed him to revisit and rework his family’s recipes with the refined sensibility and technique that he accrued during his time at Le Comptoir.
“I actually ordered food from his pop-up, from Fabby’s, and I was blown away, because he was making pipian, which is rare in LA,” Marin said about a type of mole sauce that is thickened with ground pumpkin seeds.
“When I tried the pipian, I said, ‘This is it. This tastes like Mexico.’ This pipian recipe is a recipe from his grandmother, and you can really taste those Mexican family flavors combined with his experience working at Le Comptoir. He really is able to (prepare) familiar Mexican dishes with the highest execution and quality. We were super lucky to find him. He understood what we were doing right away. Almost naturally, he built a menu that is completely new for LA but takes on the essence of our Mexico City menu.”
Guzman’s menu for Cha Cha Chá reflects the subtle sophistication and populist accessibility of its Mexican sister. The top is headed by three “botanas”: a selection of fresh salsas and guacamole served with corn chips ($10), a shrimp ceviche ($14) and an aguachile of wild-caught scallops ($16).
Under “mercado,” there are four unusual salad compositions, of which the star is Chicharos de Sierra, a pile of grilled greens on fresh spring peas tossed with a serrano pepper aioli and razor-thin potato crisps ($16).
The core of the menu is comprised of four taco options (all $5): hongos with bunapi and maitake mushrooms, pollo in achiote and salsa fresca, chorizo with salsa verde, and a traditional carne asada with red salsa. In the same bracket are four tostada options. The standouts here are the monumento ($14) stacked with grilled octopus, cherry tomatoes, habanero pepper and a cilantro aioli; and the terraza ($15) tiled with tuna and crispy cilantro, dressed with chile morita aioli. By the way, the tortillas are made fresh in-house. The kitchen moves as many as 400 on any given evening.
Slightly more substantial fare can be found under the heading “principales.” Here there is grilled fish on charred lettuce ($36) and a New York strip steak with charred tomato, green onion and cactus ($44). Also here are two Guzman family favorites: carnitas ($34) with pork shoulder confit and braised beans; and his abuela’s pipian ($31) served over red cabbage and epazote rice. Though unannounced, it’s also vegan friendly and gluten free.
The combination of Guzman’s menu and the placid, lush tranquility of Cha Cha Chá’s unusual rooftop space proved to be an immediate Downtown sensation. The restaurant booked over 800 reservations in it first four hours.
“Now it’s about making sure every single plate going out is perfect,” he said.
“We fell into this great community and group of people that support each other. It’s been amazing. We will keep trying our best to put out the best quality, the best service we can, and keep being hospitable and curate a very, very good experience for everyone that visits us. Hopefully that will help us become one of the Downtown spots for many, many years. We would love nothing more than that.”
Cha Cha Chá
812 E. Third Street, Los Angeles
213-265-7707, chachacha.la