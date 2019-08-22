Chef Ray Garcia is looking to build on the success of Broken Spanish and the former BS Taqueria with a new Downtown restaurant.
Located in the Financial District, the space, scheduled to open in the fall, will be called Trademark, and will mark a return to Garcia’s seasonal California cuisine roots. Restaurateur Beau Laughlin, who was behind Atrium in Los Feliz, along with Sawyer and Kettle Black in Silver Lake, is also in the mix; it’s the first partnership between Laughlin and Garcia.
“There will be elements of both of our known styles but there will also be a clear progression in our work,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “Some of which is comforting and familiar, some unexpected.”
Trademark will be on the ground level of an office building at Wilshire and Figueroa, and according to a press release the space will have vaulted ceilings with large chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The space will seat 80. Trademark will start with dinner service before extending hours for lunch.
Coming to 915 Wilshire Blvd. or trademarkla.com.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019