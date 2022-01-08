Chef Erin Detroit Vesey wanted to create a space where the communities in her life would be welcome — whether they were bike riders or members of the queer community.
And while there are many clubs and bars for the LGBTQ+ community, there were fewer queer daytime spaces where people who don’t drink can gather.
Thus did Vesey conceive Detroit Vesey’s cycling cafe, which was born the last week of November in the Arts District, at what used to be “The House of Machines.” It was serendipitous that the space opened up, as it was the locale where her cycling team used to end their annual rides.
The restaurant, billed as a “queer-centered cycling cafe” that is open to anyone, also tips its hat to the Motor City not just in its name but in the menu offerings and the language printed on it.
Open seven days a week from breakfast through dinner, the new restaurant is at 2028 E. Seventh Street in Downtown Los Angeles’ Art District.
Cycling communities
The pictures of bikes and their riders throughout the restaurant and on its marketing material are the first hint that cyclists are welcome at the quick-service restaurant. The second might be the indoor bike parking areas or maybe the cycling vending machine.
Vesey has participated for many years in the AIDS/LifeCycle, a seven-day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that raises money for the fight against HIV/AIDS.
“The AIDS/LifeCycle community gathers once a year for one week to ride bikes with friends, eat anything and everything they can, provide unconditional support, and carry out a vital common goal,” Vesey said. “My business partner and I met through LifeCycle. It’s a bike summer camp with altruism. I was really missing that part of my life with COVID happening. I missed the community and wanted to figure out how to cultivate the community in a permanent form.”
The restaurant offers a place for the community to gather and connect. It hosts bike rides on Saturdays and Sundays, and local bike groups have begun hosting events such as holiday parties at the restaurant. The restaurant provides food for hungry riders at the beginning and end of their rides.
Starting in January, it will host training rides for the next AIDS/LifeCycle event. It is now an AIDS/LifeCycle Community Partner.
“It is just a space where everyone is welcome,” Vesey said. “We’re letting people use the space as they see fit as long as it is respectful of the various intersections of the communities I’m a part of.”
Queer communities
While Vesey isn’t intending for the space to be exclusively queer, it is definitely meant to be a place where all are safe and welcome.
“My staff is very queer — that helps create the space,” Vesey said. “A large majority of the artwork are done by queer artists.”
She describes the bathrooms — which were designed by a queer artist friend of hers. It weaves bike and queer imagery together in what Vesey describes as a super-cool tattoo flash look. Outside the restaurant is a mural that she says is a bit more funky.
“It has the pride rainbow with faces of people — some famous queer icon silhouettes, the other side has friends who have passed or nameless faces,” Vesey said. “Both of those artists were given a prompt from the Queer Nation Manifesto.”
Vesey promised that they are not at all snooty — that all are welcome whether they are or are not a part of her communities, as long as the welcome continues to be extended to all.
“It’s not about how queer or not queer you are or what kind of bike you have or don’t have,” Vesey said. “It’s really about chatting people up and validating whatever their experience is and not looking down on them for not being enough or being too much.”
Detroit cuisine
The Detroit in chef Vesey’s name and in the name of the cafe comes from her wife’s family. Her mother-in-law lives in Royal Oak, a suburb of Detroit. Vesey changed her name when she married Melanie Vesey, taking her last name and the middle name of many family members — Detroit. The Detroit Vesey family started in Detroit, Michigan, and continues to have roots there.
For those hailing from the Great Lakes State, parts of the menu will feel like home. The cafe serves Better Made chips (a Detroit brand of potato chips), poutine, Faygo, Vernors and Sanders chocolate. Faygo and Vernors are forms of Michigan-made “pop,” or soda as it is more commonly known in Los Angeles. Vernors is a ginger ale that people from Michigan drink whenever they have an upset stomach or are sick in other ways.
“A friend requested that we put pop and not soda on the menu. ‘Done!’ I said,” Vesey recalled. “It’s not the norm out here. I didn’t realize how confusing it would be. I’m from southern Utah, and we use the terms interchangeably. But clearly in California, it is soda.”
Sanders is a brand of chocolate that used to be served at lunch counters throughout the Detroit area. The owner, Fred Sanders Schmidt, moved to Detroit in 1875 after Chicago’s Great Fire of 1871 destroyed his soda fountain and candy store. He lays claim to introducing ice cream sodas (pop with ice cream) to Detroiters.
Detroit Vesey’s also serves poutine, which Vesey said has been a popular item among customers who appreciate that she uses cheese curds and not shredded cheese.
“The Michigan staples draw people in and keep them around for a minute,” Vesey said. “They are things of their childhood and they are very excited about that element.”
Menus
Vesey said the menu is made up of the types of things she and her wife consider comfort foods — meat and potato meals that one might find in a Midwestern diner. Others are grown-up versions of food she enjoyed as a child.
One of Vesey’s favorite items on the menu is the wild mushroom bread pudding. It is a tribute to a chef from her childhood in Utah. Her parents owned a restaurant, and she would toddle around the kitchen. The chef there would make her a grilled cheese sandwich with Swiss cheese and mushrooms.
Another dish comes out of one of her communities. The menu boasts a pork belly taco with sweet potato hibiscus hash. She and her friends had a monthly supper club where they would all bring their own individual dishes. The sweet potato hibiscus hash was made by a friend of hers who gave her permission to use it in the restaurant.
“A collaboration of a lot of different influences — eating and having a great time — helped curate the menu I have,” Vesey said.
As someone who has been sober for a long time, Vesey said it was important to her to have adult drinks that were nonalcoholic. While they are in the process of applying for a liquor license, the cafe will always serve carefully thought-out mocktails, Vesey said. Some on the original menu include Ginger Solstice, Sex on the Peach and Rad Road Rash.
“I wanted the restaurant to be a space for people who don’t drink to have a mocktail — something more exciting and flavorful that makes you feel like an adult,” Vesey said. “It’s the experience that people who don’t drink miss. Their only options are a soda or the kiddie drink. We’ve got some cool ingredients, including some Michigan cherries from Traverse City.”
The menu won’t be just Vesey’s brainchildren. With the dawn of the new year, her plan is to put her cooks in charge of the changing specials, giving them the opportunity to present their own creations. She is also partnering with chef Diego Argoti of Estrano to source her breads. Vesey and Argoti grew up together.
For the chef who has more than 18 years experience working in popular LA restaurants and who for three years had her own catering business, Vesey wants to ensure that her new cafe is all about service and community.
“My main focus and driving force is making sure it has a community focus and that I’m able to be of service,” Vesey said. “In my life as an employer, businessperson, and member of the world, I want to be of service and have a community focus. I think it is important and the difference between having a successful restaurant and not.”