Downtown residents won’t have to wait much longer for the highly anticipated West Coast arrival of the famous New York cocktail bar Death & Co. Originally slated to open at 818 E. Third St. in the Arts District last month, the team behind the trend-setting establishment are now eyeing an opening this week, with previews scheduled toward the beginning of the week.
The space holds two bars, the main Death & Co. bar, and the more casual Standing Room, which lacks the more traditional trappings of a standard cocktail bar. The main section features a 15-seat bar, alongside booths and tables. The bar will feature about 25 drinks on the menu, each with their own flavor profile. Food and larger dishes are available for purchase. Death & Co. originally opened on New Year’s Eve in Manhattan’s East Village in 2006, quickly earning rave reviews.
The Los Angeles location will be the brand’s third location; a Denver location opened in 2018. The Los Angeles Death & Co. will be open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with Standing Room will be open Thursday through Sunday.