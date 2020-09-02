The 10-year-old Dine L.A. Restaurant Week runs through September 18, proving the city is a premier dining destination.
Restaurants participating include 10e Restaurant, Amante Restaurant, Bacari West Adams, barcito, BRERA Ristorante, Cafe Now, Colori Kitchen, Delicious at the Dunbar, District Bar + Kitchen, Drago Centro, Engine Co. No. 28, Faith & Flower, Fleming Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at L.A. Live, Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse Los Angeles, H&H Brazilian Steakhouse, HATCH Yakitori + Bar, KazuNori Downtown LA, Morton’s Steakhouse DTLA, Paratta, Pez Cantina, Pikunico Fried Chicken, Pizza Sociale, Redbird, Rossoblu, Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa Downtown LA, The Rooftop at the Wayfarer DTLA, Veranda Al Fresco and Zinque DTLA.
The restaurants offer specials during the event. Prices, which vary by restaurant, for lunch are $15, $20, $25, $30 and $35, and for dinner $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65. The prices exclude beverages, taxes and gratuity.
Along with on-site dining, there are menu options for takeout and delivery.
Tickets nor passes are required, and advance reservations and orders are strongly recommended. To make reservations, visit discoverlosangeles.com/dinela or call the restaurant directly. Walk-ins will be welcome, but there is no guarantee that they can be accommodated.
Amante Italian Restaurant is preparing for and looking forward to restaurant week, according to manager Constantine Banov. The lunch menu features antipasti fiori di zucca with zucchini flower with ricotta, basil and cherry tomato; and secondi panino carne amante with Canadian bacon, spicy salami, prosciutto, tomatoes and fontina cheese. On its dinner menu is antipasti involtini di melanzane, which is eggplant filled with mozzarella and basil, and secondi eesce spada alla griglia, grilled swordfish, artichoke, tomato, black olives and basil.
At Amante, due to COVID-19, only outdoor dining is available. Tables have been separated, face masks are required until the food arrives and hand sanitizer is found on each table.
Banov hopes restaurant week will encourage customers to return.
“We would love to see more people coming and dining with us for a second or third time,” Banov said.
Amante’s lunch and dinner menus are available on its website, amantela.com.
Barcito is also participating with cold deli sandwiches, like its popular Italian sub sandwich, for lunch. For dinner, it will offer hot sandwiches, sold as a combo with a side of broccoli or chips and a drink. Included in it is the asada and fried chicken sandwiches. Dinner also comes with a 16-ounce bottle of red or white wine.
With the pandemic, Barcito is offering delivery only. Guests can order via a kiosk near the front door or via its website, barcitola.com.
Barcito’s manager, Andrea Borgen Abdallah, has high hopes for restaurant week.
“I think Dine L.A. generally has proven to be a really great marketing and promotional tool,” he said. “Obviously, things are a little crazy these days, so it will be interesting to see kind of within the context of it all just being to go whether it will kind of still be the same sort of push. I’m happy they are continuing with it. I think every little bit helps these days.”