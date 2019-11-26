There has been some big leasing news coming out of Brookfield Properties’ Wells Fargo Plaza renovation. Previously housing a closed 9-to-5-food hall, Brookfield is currently working on a new public meeting space called Halo.
Last week, the new plaza locked down its first batch of tenants, including Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts from actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo, a pizzeria (Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizzeria) from Daniel Holzman of New York’s The Meatball Shop, and Green Thing, from We Have Noodles alum Darren Sayphraraj. In addition, the Halo will house a new bar, which is expected to open in January and a Shake Shack. The restaurants will join Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse, which will remain a part of the Wells Fargo Plaza.
More restaurants and additions are expected to be announced in 2020 and the Halo is scheduled to open to the public in early 2020 with eateries opening later in the year.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019