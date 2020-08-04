Fans can get a taste of the ballpark experience delivered on demand by ordering from Home Plates, which will bring Dodger Dogs and stadium favorites directly to Los Angeles-area fans’ doorsteps through Postmates.
Home Plates will serve Dodger Dogs, micheladas and garlic fries to go along with snacks, salads, bar and dessert options. In addition to premium Dodger Dogs, items specially produced by Home Plates include individual thin-crust Brooklyn-style pizza, carne asada helmet nachos and Dodgers’ blue gelato. The full menu, with family party pack and catering options, can be found at Dodgers.com/HomePlates.
Home Plates will initially launch in Los Angeles’ Hollywood and West Hollywood neighborhoods with plans to expand to additional neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles. Dodgers dishes created and packaged by Home Team Kitchens’ restaurants will be delivered with Postmates within the delivery radius for each restaurant.
“In launching Home Plates, we’re bringing the unforgettable Dodger Stadium experience home to Angelenos,” said Tucker Kain, president, Dodgers Business Enterprise.
“Los Angeles sports fans will now have year-round access to their favorite stadium flavors, whether it’s for a gourmet gameday, celebration or just to satisfy an everyday craving. Home Plates will bring together the best in the business as we build on our groundbreaking partnership with Postmates and enlist the culinary expertise of Home Team Kitchens to serve our fans a taste of a Dodger Stadium.”
Home Team Kitchens founders Michael Jacobs and Massimo Noja De Marco are just as excited.
“We’re thrilled to bring our delivery-first restaurant home to Dodgers’ fans. And it’s fitting to do this with Postmates given its connection to LA and special relationship with the Dodgers,” said Jacobs.
A noteworthy restaurateur, De Marco was voted by Nation’s Restaurant News to its 2020 Power List of restaurant leaders changing the industry.
“We’ve reimagined ‘dine-in’ as a ‘dine-out’ experience, bringing the same quality and creativity to design, preparation and packaging for our in-home meals that fans expect from a stellar night out at the stadium. It’s a pleasure collaborating with the Dodgers and Postmates to extend the in-stadium experience by creating memorable and delightful in-home dining worthy of loyal Dodgers fans.”
In keeping with the Dodgers’ standards, Home Team Kitchens employs technical innovations like healthier air frying rather than oil, and uses moisture-reducing packaging technology to ensure freshness.
Customers will receive no delivery fees on orders with a minimum basket size when they subscribe to Postmates’ subscription service, Postmates Unlimited.