South Park's craft beer hub Mikkeller has abruptly closed. On Monday, Feb. 24, staff were informed that the restaurant and bar was ceasing operations that day. It remains unclear why the bar closed.
The Downtown location at 1000 S. Olive St. was an outpost of the Danish beer company and while not a brewery itself, it carried a variety of on-draft beers from its parent brewer as well as other beer makers. Former staff confirmed the closure, although queries to Mikkeller’s management and owner have not been answered.
The space had just celebrated three years of operations on Feb. 22. The restaurant's separate day-time coffee spot Kaffebaren shut down late last year.