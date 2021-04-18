Josh Gray-Emmer started a pet project in 2011: having his friends over for dinner every Wednesday for a year.
A decade later, DTLA Dinner Club is returning Wednesday, May 19, after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19.
“Last year was the first year, even though it didn’t happen, that we had all 20 chefs lined up before Dinner Club even started,” Gray-Emmer said. “We had a wait list of seven chefs who wanted to cook who I didn’t have spaces for. I’m just super excited to be back this year.”
To increase comfort, Gray-Emmer is remodeling his roof.
DTLA Dinner Club invites 30 Downtown Los Angeles residents to a free five-course (or more) meal along with alcoholic drinks.
Gray-Emmer said he likes to mix up his dinner partners.
“It’s 15 regulars and 15 strangers,” Gray-Emmer said. “I always try and mix it so we have 15 people who have been before and know what to expect and kind of have that vibe and 15 people who are new and keep it fun and exciting.”
The night begins with pre-dinner drinks and socializing at Gray-Emmer’s loft. Then they head to the penthouse for dinner.
One of Gray-Emmer’s first celebrity chefs was Ilan Hall from “Top Chef,” who opened his restaurant The Gorbals across the street from him.
“I was a fanboy from ‘Top Chef’ and I was over (at The Gorbals), and it was super fun,” Gray-Emmer said. “I loved Ilan and his whole team over there. He offered to cook here, and he was our first big celebrity chef to cook for Dinner Club, and he had a lot of fun.
“He ended up bringing a lot of friends. Jason Fullilove, who was there at The Gorbals at the time, is now a big chef in his own right and has been cooking seven or eight times now for Dinner Club over the years.”
Other chefs who have stopped by include “Hell’s Kitchen” season 12 winner Scott Commings, celebrity chef Sami Udell, and “Next Food Network Star” Arnold Myint.
While the official list of chefs for this year’s Dinner Club is still being finalized, Gray-Emmer promises the first chef will be “someone really awesome” and that “all of our chefs are incredible.”
“I love supporting Downtown Los Angeles,” Gray-Emmer said. “I’ve been on Spring Street personally since 2002.
“I love this historic port. I love our neighborhood. I love all the people here. Some people have their doubts or reservations if it will come back (after COVID-19); I have none of those — none whatsoever. We are going to be an incredible metropolitan community for many years to come.”
He has a special sponsor, too.
“I’m really excited for this year because we got J&J Distributors as a sponsor. I’ve never had a meat and seafood sponsor before, and J&J provides restaurants with Wagyu beef, lobster and incredible proteins, and all my chefs will get to choose from those proteins this year.”
Additional sponsors include Brookfield Properties and Halo DTLA. That allows the event to be free for everyone. Gray-Emmer hopes to feature a “few of the chefs from the new Halo complex.”
“I really try to promote the chefs with what they are doing and take great pictures,” Gray-Emmer said.
Gray-Emmer expects RSVPs for the May 19 dinner to open the first week of May, pending possible new COVID-19 regulations. He expects Los Angeles to “move into another tier by the end of the month.” Registrations can be made at dtladinnerclub.com.
“You do have to live in Downtown Los Angeles or be kind of a contributing member to the community to attend,” Gray-Emmer said. “The whole point is to give people a chance to meet their neighbors.”
Guests must apply to attend. The two-part application requires the guest’s name and a short biography.
“I really want to create a great experience,” said Gray-Emmer, who handwrites the seating chart.
“The goal is to be able to meet and make long-lasting friendships at Dinner Club with people that live near so it’s people that they can see regularly. It’s really important that people complete the full application so that I can do the best job seating everyone.”
He doesn’t want folks in the same industry “talking shop” and leaving out other guests.
While seating is limited, reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Gray-Emmer sends an email to people who have already submitted an application saying that “reservations are going to open at this date, at this time, first-come, first-served,” allowing everyone an equal opportunity.
“For this year, at least for right now, we are going to have to adhere to the event components to the COVID protocols,” Gray-Emmer said.
“That basically means that everyone will need to be fully vaccinated — two weeks after their second dose, if they got Pfizer or Moderna, or 28 days after the (single) dose if they got Johnson & Johnson, or a negative test from the previous 24 hours. Other than that, I am trying to bring it back just like it was before — 30 guests every single week all summer long or at least into November or however long the weather allows us to.”