The food mavens at the Los Angeles Times released their annual list of the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles and the eateries of Downtown Los Angeles made a noticeable impact.
Released last week, 17 of the 101 restaurants on the list call Downtown home, showcasing Downtown’s growing impact on the region’s culinary scene.
The highest ranked (fourth) of the restaurants is Jennifer Feltham and Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez’s Sonoratown at 208 E. Eighth St. Josef Centeno’s collection of Downtown restaurants, Orsa & Winston, Bar Amá, and Bäco Mercat slid into the seventh slot, while Bavel, Genievieve Gergis and Ori Menasche’ love letter to Middle Eastern earned 11th place.
The remaining restaurants on the list are: Little Sister, Lasa, Badmaash, Nightshade, The Exchange, Shibumi, Q, Bestia, Broken Spanish, Rossoblu, Grand Central Market, Bon Temps, Howlin’ Rays and Majordomo.
