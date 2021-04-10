Founded in 1988 in East Los Angeles by Father Greg Boyle, Homeboy Industries has grown to be the world’s largest and most comprehensive gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program.
Since the beginning, one of its most publicly visible operations has been the Homegirl Café, its restaurant and catering service that serves as a training and career development platform. Originally, it was designed specifically for the benefit of female clients, those related to gangs or victims of domestic abuse.
“The café was built to give the women associated with gang life or women coming out of prison an opportunity to work, to have their own environment,” said Arlin Crane, Homeboy Industries’ vice president of social enterprise.
Crane joined the organization in 2010 and expanded the focus.
“Nine years ago, we started blending everything through the training program, so men and women (were included).”
The mission’s intent is to provide those with a criminal background a way to escape the cycle of violence and incarceration that plagues local communities affected by street gang activity.
“Our vision is to take the demonized and stand with the demonized, so (we) stop throwing people away,” Crane said.
Crane works closely with Mariana Henriquez, the director of culinary operations, to manage the café, the bakery and the catering operation.
“What we do at the café, or any of the enterprises, is once you’ve been working on yourself and you’ve been using all the services Homeboy offers you to re-enter, you come into Homegirl Café and we teach you resiliency,” Crane said. “We teach you work readiness. We teach you what it’s like to have to clock in, to take direction from a supervisor.”
It’s not ordinary job training. The focus is mindfully crafted around the clients’ background and emotional reality.
“But the difference with us as employers is we’re actually trauma informed,” Crane said. “So how we train, how we teach, how we engage is all based on the trauma model. It’s not to retraumatize people as they re-enter.”
In 2000, Homeboy Industries moved to its impressive facility and headquarters on the corner of Bruno Street and North Alameda, skirting Chinatown. Then, the Homegirl Café again provided its public face with a beautiful sunlit dining room that could seat 70 guests.
As the pandemic descended last year, Crane and Henriquez had to quickly pivot the business, given the vulnerability of their employees.
“Immediately, with our community — with the gang violence and addiction and all the trauma — what we don’t want is our staff not having purpose,” Crane said.
Crane was already supervising nine enterprises under the Homeboy banner. With Henriquez, she was soon establishing the next one.
“We immediately — Mariana and myself and the leadership team of the café and catering — we built a new business, which is called Feed Hope. We pivoted the café and the catering team to fight food insecurity. We named it Feed Hope just to feed our community. We wanted to give our community purpose. We wanted to make sure they were fed. We wanted to make sure all the needs were being accommodated.”
The program expanded rapidly and effectively.
“We ended up partnering with government agencies, different homeless shelters and different nonprofits and we started a contract meal business, which launched April 1 (2020),” he said.
“By April 21, we had sent out our first delivery, and by August, we were doing 4,200 meals a day.”
He and Henriquez fully maintained their staff.
“We were really blessed,” Crane said. “We didn’t have to lay anybody off. So, between the café and catering, we had 20 people on the ground with us through the pandemic on Feed Hope. Then, in August, we launched our own distribution team. We started making all the deliveries, and we then added an additional 30 people for delivery and driving.”
Unfortunately, the café was closed, and its menu of Latin-fusion favorites were no longer available to the general public. The kitchen and dining space were dedicated solely to the massive effort put behind Feed Hope.
The café reopened its takeout window on the corner on Jan. 25, with breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu is limited, but takeout diners will likely be met at the window by the ever-affable Hector Rodriguez, who can easily guide the ordering process.
The menu features two salad options: the Mighty Cucumber salad ($9) with cucumber, celery, arugula, bell pepper, asparagus, radish, pickled red onion and cilantro with a serrano pepper vinaigrette; and El Caesar ($10) with grilled chicken and romaine complemented with grilled corn, cotija cheese and a chipotle Caesar dressing.
There are four sandwiches: the BLTTC ($8.50), a BLT riff that adds turkey and “burnt cheddar” on focaccia; a traditional tuna salad with lemon aioli ($8); the Sunrise breakfast sandwich ($7.50) sporting two eggs, bacon, avocado and cheddar on a ciabatta roll; and the standout crispy carnitas ($10) dressed with arugula, pickled red onion and salsa.
Finally, under the heading “Essential” are the xilaquiles ($10), tossing tortilla chips with a choice of two fried eggs, chicken or carnitas dressed out with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, red onion and cilantro. Bakery items, coffee and assorted beverages are also available.
By the way, Homeboy brand guacamole and salsas are available locally at Walmart, Gelson’s, Stop & Shop and Ralph’s. The bread and baked goods from Homeboy Bakery are routinely sold at a number of local farmers markets.
Soon enough, the café will be up and running again.
“We’re actually in the process now of getting the café reopened,” Crane said. “It will be open pretty soon and we’ll have indoor and outdoor dining again.”
In the meantime, the proven success of Feed Hope propels the program.
“Feed Hope still has traction,” Crane said. “It’s already its own business now. We will be finding additional kitchen space off-site. The café will reopen and be a training program.
“Feed Hope will be our production kitchen for our contract meals and work with our catering department.”
As Los Angeles County gradually advances through the pandemic restriction tiers, Homegirl Café’s profile will expand. Crane and Henriquez have the space and permission to transform Bruno Street into an outdoor dining plaza. At that point, brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays will commence.
What about Taco Tuesdays?
“Taco Tuesdays will come back absolutely,” Crane said.