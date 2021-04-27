HomeState, part of Briana “Breezy” Valdez’s growing local empire of casual Texas-style taco joints, recently opened a takeout-only outlet in West Adams. Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., HomeState’s signature San Antonio-style breakfast tacos are more easily accessible to residents of Downtown and the nearby USC campus.
“We have been looking for a home in West Adams for a couple of years, and nothing has quite worked out,” Valdez said.
“During the last year of shutdowns, we came across this location and it felt like the right time to consider a window, a ‘HomeState To-Go,’ a format that our team and guests have become very accustomed to over the last year. It made a lot of sense and felt right, so we decided to take a leap.”
The West Adams is the fourth local outpost for Valdez’s Texas taco vision quest. The original location on Hollywood Boulevard opened in 2013 and quickly became a popular stop on a buzzing strip.
HomeState is know for its artisanal housemade flour tortillas, mindfully sourced high-quality ingredients, and an accessibly priced menu that includes margaritas and palomas.
The original hub spawned another popular location on Figueroa Street in Highland Park, as well as an outpost in Playa Vista, which remains temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
In June, a new, more expansive site is due to open in Pasadena on North Lincoln Avenue in the former location of Lincoln, which closed abruptly last year during the early onset of the pandemic lockdown.
It’s an impressive collection, given the fact that Valdez’s first investor was her mother with a $5,000 check taken from her retirement savings. A second-generation Mexican American raised “all over Texas,” Valdez moved to Los Angeles in 2000, after graduating with a business degree from St. Edward’s University. Working various jobs in the hospitality industry, it was during a stint at chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon that she hatched the plan for HomeState. A longing for breakfast tacos and queso propelled her inspiration, and soon she was hosting intimate pop-up events to test her recipes.
The secret behind HomeState’s success is the high-quality ingredients, mindful attention to regional authenticity and accessible price points, as well as a relaxed and friendly ambiance reflected in the restaurant settings and by its staff.
Before considering the menu, the sourcing of HomeState’s ingredients is worth noting. The eggs are organic and free range, delivered daily from local Chino Valley ranchers. The brisket comes from cattle raised humanely at Creekstone Farms. The chicken comes from Rosie’s Organic Chicken, raised free range and without antibiotics in Sonoma County. Even the queso was successfully engineered by Valdez using whole food ingredients over many months and much experimentation.
Per stringent Texas tradition, HomeState serves flour tacos exclusively. The family recipe comes from Valdez’s paternal grandmother, Lala. They also just won the 2020 Best Tortilla in Southern California award in the highly competitive KCRW Great Tortilla Tournament, founded by Gustavo Arellano. There’s no higher honor for a tortilla.
Even the coffee is made with a select blend and is roasted locally. The margaritas and spicy palomas were created by Valdez and her husband, Taylor. Personal care and attention seem to be the Valdez brand at HomeState, and it has paid off.
The core of the HomeState menu has the breakfast tacos, though there’s plenty left for lunch and dinner. At HomeState, there are nine varieties, all priced at $3.50. There is the simple frio, with refried charro beans and Monterey Jack cheese, or the equally simple pecos with shredded brisket and organic eggs. Vegetarians can opt for the blanco with egg whites, shitake mushrooms and Jack cheese or the comal with organic eggs, black beans and Jack. The Don’t Mess with Texas features refried beans, bacon, potatoes and cheddar. There also are three takes on migas ($7 to $10), organic eggs scrambled with corn strips, onions and cheese.
Under the banner Anytime Tacos are five choices ($3.50 or $4.50): brisket with guacamole and cabbage slaw; chicken prepped with spicy achiote; picadillo with ground beef, potatoes, carrots, slaw and pickled jalapenos; potato with sour cream, cheddar, guacamole, slaw and pico de gallo; or Emo’s with refried black beans, slaw, pickled red onions and guacamole, which can be made vegan with a corn tortilla.
There are cheese, chicken or brisket quesadillas ($4 or $7); two salads ($11); and a Texas toast sandwich ($10) employing either shredded brisket or chicken with slaw, guacamole and pickled jalapenos. Finally, Frito pie in a bag ($7) is an authentic rendition of the regional Texas favorite, though it can swap the picadillo for black beans for vegetarians.
As Valdez suggested, the menu doesn’t change except for one notable exception.
“Between once and three times a year we share a new taco to raise funds for community initiatives,” Valdez said.
“With what we call our ‘Band Taco’ program, we have fun collaborating with artists to create something entirely new and temporary, to bring awareness to a specific cause and charity. Collectively, with our guests, we raised nearly $100,000 since the beginning of the pandemic and hope to continue and broaden our efforts to make a positive impact.”
The current Band Tacos ($5) are the Love Song, with black beans, avocado, potatoes, sour cream and Jack cheese, and the Tijuana Panther, with shredded brisket, queso, potatoes and pico de gallo. HomeState donates $3.50 from each taco sale to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles — one more reason for Downtown residents to visit the new West Adams location.
“We’ve already had the joy of meeting so many of our new neighbors and looking forward to greeting you all,” Valdez said.
“HomeState has been a community center of sorts at our other locations, providing a comfortable and affordable space for friends and families to meet and be assured of a warm welcome and a delicious meal. We are grateful to have the chance to do so in West Adams.”