DTLA-Downtown Los Angeles has become rooftop restaurant central in recent years, with locations like the Standard and Perch LA offering sweeping views of the Central City. You can add another rooftop destination to the list on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the grand opening of the rooftop restaurant and bar Pilot at the recently opened Hoxton Hotel.
Coming from Sunday Hospitality, the same group behind the hotel’s lobby restaurant Sibling Rival, the full-service bar and restaurant offers Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, centered around live-fire cooking and paired with a long list of cocktails.
The menu, which comes from Sunday Hospitality chef and partner Jaime Young, includes shareable plates including grilled prawns over basil and meyer lemon gremolata and lumache shells in spicy calabrian chili pomodoro sauce and whipped feta cheese.
Ennismore Design Studio, in collaboration with Soho House, handled the design of the restaurant.
Pilot will be open for dinner daily, with lighter plates available at the bar and the pool beginning at 11 a.m.
Coming to 1060 S. Broadway or pilotdtla.com.
