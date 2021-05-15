Avinash “Avi” Kapoor is the third-generation scion and chef of a dynasty of Indian restaurants that began in the 1980s.
Kapoor and his brother, Atul, were operating seven restaurants across Los Angeles. Most notably was Akbar in Pasadena, which closed in February 2018 after 21 years. The restaurant Kapoor’s Akbar opened a month later Downtown at Grand Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. Now, Kapoor’s Akbar and his Akbar Cuisine of India in Marina del Rey are the surviving outposts of the family’s legacy.
The pandemic hit Downtown restaurants harshly. Breakfast and lunchtime regulars stopped visiting eateries as offices emptied. Skid Row’s relative borders crept outward.
The summer protests that wracked the neighborhoods resulted in property damage and a further diminished interest in the area as an amenable dining destination.
“COVID hit, so we decided to do something different,” Kapoor said.
North of the Music Center and just west of Chinatown, the upscale Indian cuisine of Kapoor’s Akbar struggled for relevance on a strip dominated by fast-casual franchise outlets. Known for its emphasis on Northern Indian cuisine and Kapoor’s insistence on fresh ingredients, the Downtown location gradually built a following, prior to the pandemic’s advent.
“Nothing is ready-made,” Kapoor said. “Everything is made to order. The recipes are made from scratch. Unfortunately, I’m surrounded by fast food. I’m a high-end restaurant for this area.”
A native of Vadodara, India, Kapoor moved with his family to Southern California in the 1970s and is a graduate of Santa Monica Catholic High School and Santa Monica City College. His father and uncle owned and operated restaurants in India, including the elegant Gaylord chain, which long had an American outpost on La Cienega’s Restaurant Row in Los Angeles.
The resilience and ingenuity exemplified by the success of the Kapoor family’s extended restaurant dynasty has given birth to the latest innovation: Kati Roll Company. It’s a fast-casual concept that runs online, using Kapoor’s Akbar as a ghost kitchen.
It serves a limited but intriguing menu of the popular Indian street food snacks, Kati rolls and Frankies.
“They’re like little roti wraps,” Kapoor said. “Our Kati roll is freshly made. It’s basically like a taco. It’s open ended.”
The Frankie, a popular beach snack in Mumbai, “They’re naan-bread wraps. It’s a like a naan burrito,” Kapoor said.
“There’s a chicken tikka masala wrap. There’s a potato wrap. There’s a crispy fried fish wrap. It’s quick serve. We make them fast, and we serve them fast. We also have rice bowls.”
At Kati Roll Company, there are seven varieties of Kati rolls — chicken tikka, chicken tikka masala or fried chicken ($8.99); crispy fish ($9.99); vegetarian paneer or tofu makhana ($8.99); or vegetable and egg with a choice of cauliflower, chickpea or potato filling ($7.99).
Each is served rolled in a thin, freshly made round of roti bread. There are four options for Frankies — crispy fish ($12.99), chicken tikka masala ($10.99), griddled paneer tandoori ($8.99) or the aloo gobi ($8.99). These are wrapped in slightly thicker naan bread with a single open end.
The rice bowl options include salmon ($14.99); chicken tikka masala ($9.99); or the vegetarian saag panner with spinach and cheese, chana masala with chickpeas or simple dal with lentils (all $8.99).
Freshly made lassi beverages — mango and mixed berry ($4.99) or pistachio ($5.99) — are made with yogurt.
Like the dishes served at the restaurant, fresh ingredients are used in all dishes, which are made to order.
“That’s the concept with the Kati rolls,” he said. “Made to order with fresh ingredients. I’ve always used No. 1 products. My food costs are way higher than a normal Indian restaurant, with all the spices and products I use.”
Kapoor hopes the new twist will bring his cooking and Indian cuisine to a wider audience.
“I wanted to introduce something that is accessible to everybody,” Kapoor said. “Food that is interesting and fills them up. It helps us to introduce more (varieties of) Indian food to the general public.”
Of course, the concept was born by the exigencies Kapoor faced over the last year.
“I kept the restaurant open throughout (the pandemic). I figured if I closed, I wouldn’t be able to reopen. So, it was important to keep it open,” he said.
“I got the PPP (loan), which was not enough, but it helped me pay the employees for six months,” Kapoor said. “I only used it when I needed it for payroll. I paid as much rent as I could. Now the survival of Kapoor’s depends on who decides to pull the plug — I think I’ll be able to pull through. It has definitely been a struggle. I’ve been doing this for a very long time.”
The restaurant, Kapoor’s Akbar, is seating up to 50% of its capacity in the main dining room.
“We do get tables. I see some of my regular customers coming back,” Kapoor noted. “We need new people. A lot of people are still afraid to go out.”
As Downtown restaurants slowly emerge from the pandemic cloud of painful uncertainty and newly vaccinated diners begin to explore new options, consider Kapoor’s Akbar and his new Kati Roll Company. As the veteran restaurateur and chef concluded, “We’re here, and we can use your support. I’m here to stay.”