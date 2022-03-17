After two successful years in Old Town Pasadena, Kaviar Sushi Bar’s elevated sushi experience is heading to Downtown Los Angeles this summer in the Arts District.
“When it comes to fine dining sushi in LA, it’s typically your omakases: the quiet, quaint types of small sushi bars where the Japanese chefs are silent behind the bar,” described Kaviar’s veteran sushi chef John Hans Yeo. “I figured I would bring an omakase-caliber menu with fusion elements from all around the globe and put it all together into this very Vegas-esque, New York-esque aesthetic package.”
With over two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, Yeo and Kaviar Owner Tigran Oganessian are looking to bring a newfound energy and creativity to the city’s sushi scene through a voluminous menu of generational traditions and explorational experiments.
“I’m a firm believer in maintaining the integrity of what sushi is, both culturally and culinarily, so initially it was a little bit difficult for me when I was developing this menu because it was so different,” said Yeo, who began his prodigious career as a high school dropout with no classical training.
Yeo’s parents emigrated from South Korea to LA’s Korea Town when he was 1 year old before settling in Bakersfield six years later. When he was 16 years old, Yeo wanted to buy a car, so he dropped out of high school to work as a dishwasher at a Japanese restaurant. That was his formal introduction to the world of Japanese cuisine.
Yeo moved to Los Angeles in 2004 and began working in sushi restaurants, building up an arsenal of recipes and learning different skills from the chefs at each place he worked.
Today, Yeo stands as the executive chef of Pasadena’s Kaviar Sushi and as a culinary creative looking to combine modern techniques and an adventurous spirit with fresh ingredients and a reverence for traditional recipes by infusing his menu with opulence and artistry.
“Every individual ingredient must be able to stand on its own two feet,” Yeo said. “Every item that we do is enhanced rather than altered, so you’ll see that we don’t utilize very many sauces and all of our enhancements are natural.”
According to Yeo, this enhancement can be as simple as adding a fresh squeeze of lemon, dash of Himalayan salt crystals and coating of yuzu paste to a Japanese snapper.
Along with a traditional sushi and maki list that would be found in a typical omakase restaurant, Yeo utilizes simplistic enhancements and fusions pulled from his childhood and from the experiences he had moving across restaurants.
“I pull fusion inspiration from everywhere,” Yeo explained. “We have a 365-day-a-year test kitchen here, so all of my sushi staff and kitchen staff are continuously evolving. The menu is continuously evolving too and we’re continuing to pioneer new elements all the time.”
Kaviar’s test kitchen has produced such creations as the restaurant’s wagyu tacos made from certified American wagyu, wonton crisp taco shells and a jalapeno guacamole made in house as well as its pan-seared hotate served with a shoyu reduction, black caviar and a garlic aioli made in house.
Though the kitchen’s inventions can be unconventional, the team at Kaviar has showcased its traditional skills throughout the sushi menu, which includes staples like goldeneye snapper, kanpachi and yellow tail.
“We want to be innovative, but the point is that we care about everything that we do,” Yeo said. “Economic gain is not what drives us. What drives us is a true and untouched passion for what this is, and that’s what makes us special.”
All the ingredients at Kaviar are organic and can change at a moment’s notice due to the restaurant’s “small batch” ordering policy. This way, the kitchen avoids back stocking and ensures the quality of every product.
While the quality and creativity behind the food lies at the core of Kaviar’s mission, Yeo insists that all aspects of the restaurant and its service are important to creating a truly special dining experience for each guest.
“I call it an experience-based sushi phenomenon, from the first time you walk in to the time you leave,” Yeo explained. “I want my diners to come in and have an ultra-fine dining experience with smoke shows and fire shows. I want them to have food and drink and be able to smile, laugh and share beautiful, long conversations with one another, to stay and dine for three hours if they want.”
Along with its tableside fire and smoke shows, Kaviar boasts simple yet dramatic décor and customer service. Yeo wants to entertain guests with amiable conversation and education about the menu so visitors can visit with no knowledge of sushi and leave as an expert.
“Sushi is typically a steppingstone between leaving the house and where you’re going to end up at night,” Yeo said. “I’m trying to create a main event.”
In addition to Kaviar’s normal business hours, Yeo will unveil a supper club concept at the Downtown location that will keep the restaurant open until 2 a.m.
“We’re looking to be best in class and we’re looking to be global within two years,” Yeo said. “I want to be able to share this with the world, and we’re very optimistic about that.”
To learn more about Kaviar Sushi’s mission and menu, visit kaviarsushi.com or stop by their original location at 70 N Raymond Avenue, Pasadena.
Kaviar Sushi Bar
449 S. Hewitt Street, Los Angeles
70 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena