The chain KoJa Kitchen, which has exploded across Northern California over the past five years, is opening its first Los Angeles restaurant.
An opening was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, for a spot on Seventh Street in the Financial District.
KoJa Kitchen specializes in its eponymous KoJa sandwiches, burger-like dishes with a Korean and Japanese flair (hence the KoJa name). The sandwiches come in various styles and proteins, including the Beef KoJa and the Chicken KoJa. They are served between a lightly fried garlic rice bun and there is an assortment of topping and sauces.There are also bowls, tacos, salads and a selection of sides.
KoJa began as a food truck in San Francisco in 2011 and opened its first brick and mortar spot three years later. There are 13 locations in Northern California.
At 611 W. Seventh St., (213) 265-7579 or kojakitchen.com.
