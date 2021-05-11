Katsuya Uechi opened his LA Live location more than 10 years ago through the lifestyle and leisure company SBE. Since then, the sushi eatery has become a Downtown institution and reliable destination for Lakers fans, conventioneers and locals.
Now Katsuya is unveiling a new menu for its Downtown location as it returns to in-person dining. COVID-19 shutdowns sent Katsuya into a takeout-only system for months, but after workshopping a new menu since January, the location quietly reopened its doors to Downtown sushi lovers on April 30.
“We’re such an institution on that plaza. We didn’t advertise the reopening, and we had 250 guests,” said Martin Heierling, the chief culinary officer at SBE, the company overseeing Katsuya. “In January we started thinking about what we wanted to do. We wanted to be as productive as we could be.”
That productivity inspired Heierling and the culinary team to shake things up. While Katsuya’s iconic standards remain — like the spicy tuna crispy rice — Heierling wanted to bring new dishes that use seasonal ingredients to attract new customers, given the dramatic changes in LA’s culinary landscape during the pandemic.
His team first focused on maki (rolls), including a Dungeness crab roll; a spicy tuna roll; and futomaki, an overstuffed roll with a double portion of fresh fish. In the first few days, the futomaki was an instant hit.
“We wanted to first approach the maki side of things. I wanted to bring in a couple things like a seasonal Dungeness crab from the West Coast,” Heierling said. “Futomaki is not something you get very often in the U.S. or a Westernized restaurant. I didn’t expect the response to be that positive and immediate, but it happened.”
Even though it brings dishes like the futomaki to a new audience, Katsuya started out by specifically tailoring Japanese flavors to an American palate. That mindset inspired some of its other new menu innovations, like the introduction of Japanese fried rice and yakisoba and the expansion of the meat-heavy robata grill offerings. Those offerings, according to Heierling, could compete with any premier steakhouse in the city.
“I want to make sure we serve food that’s interesting and intriguing but that’s approachable,” Heierling added.
That approachability brought them to other additions, like a Katsuya slaw. Prepared tableside in a glass bowl to show off the color, the slaw combines 11 vibrant ingredients into a combination of texture and flavor. Although the slaw replaces Katsuya’s staple chicken salad, Heierling said it keeps the team creative and forward thinking.
“When you make these changes, you introduce new ideas,” Heierling said. “It’s the same reason Mercedes doesn’t make the same car for 20 years. You want to represent new trends that change very quickly. If you don’t stay out in front of it, it’s difficult to retain your clientele.”
Maintaining its clientele has become especially difficult in the face of an increasingly engaged, educated and fickle-eating public. Pandemic shutdowns brought increased attention to restaurant culture, but Heierling noticed a decade-long trend where average eaters became more interested in the inner workings of good food, including cuisine once thought outside the public’s comfort zone.
“When you go back 20 years ago, the evolution of the consumer, the education, the exposure, has been so exponentially fast,” Heierling said.
“I think the learning curve has been extremely quick. People really love it. Food is like this comfort thing now, and (the public’s) interest level is high. I think food, particularly on the media side of things, now food is like a genre. Now you have this ecosystem, not just from the TV press but books, magazines, online and Instagram. The exposure of food and the continued growth has just been so fast and so limitless over the past five to 10 years. Chefs are looked at as these artists.”
Whether artists, service workers or nourishers, these chefs will also lead restaurants into a predicted period of fierce competition as businesses that survived the pandemic look to bring back the public. But Heierling looks to that period with optimism and excitement, welcoming the earned challenge.
“Anybody that’s still open, I’ll happily compete with them. I don’t look at this as something negative,” Heierling said. “Anybody that’s in this business now, it’s good to have this competition. We’re just basically accelerating the focus on quality and expanding our footprint."