Little Tokyo will be down one restaurant following the closure of the casual dining eatery Baldoria this week.
Owner David Karl King announced the closure of his three-and-a-half-year-old restaurant on its website on Wednesday, explaining that he opted to close Baldoria in order to focus on his soon-to-debut bottled cocktail company, B&K Classic Cocktail Co. The last day of service will be Sunday, Sept. 29.
“With much sadness I regret to announce that this will be Baldoria’s last week of service,” the statement read. “We will keep regular business hours through this Sunday, Sept. 29. Then we will close for the foreseeable future.”
As a sort of customer appreciation special, the restaurant is knocking 30% off the price of everything in store.
King opened Baldoria in 2016 at 243 San Pedro Street with his business partners Duke Gervais, who served as head chef, and Matt Bostick, who ran the bar program.
