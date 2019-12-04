Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt’s gargantuan complex The Manufactory has a new neighbor.
After more than a year, Michelin-stared chef Melissa Perello, has finally opened her widely anticipated restaurant M. Georgina last month.
Located at the massive Row DTLA complex, the 4,500-sqaure-foot restaurant is designed to take advantage of natural light, with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open and inviting kitchen and a 12-seat bar. The restaurant is also notable for its ornate wood-burning oven and custom ceramics created by Sarah Kersten Studio in Oakland.
Perello comes from San Francisco where she co-owns to Michelin-starred restaurants, Frances and Octavia. The menu, which focuses on farm-to-fork cuisine, will change frequently to take advantage of seasonal crops. Adam Flamenbaum is in charge of the cocktail program, while Alex Davis oversees the wine.
M. Georgina is open only for dinner, Tuesday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m.
M. Georgina isn’t the final move for Perello. The chef plans to open The Slip in an adjacent space early next year, which will provide takeaway lunches.
At 777 Alameda St., (213) 334-4113 or
