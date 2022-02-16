LA Plaza Cocina opened as a dedicated museum for Mexican and Mexican American cuisine, celebrating cultural history and traditional culinary practices through food, exhibitions and a teaching kitchen.
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes wanted to split the museum between three spaces — an exhibition room exploring Indigenous ingredients and regional Mexican cuisine; educational programs and events like tastings and hands-on cooking classes; and a store selling cookbooks, handmade artisanal items and culturally relevant kitchenware.
The museum’s first exhibition, “Maize: Past, Present and Future,” is a tribute to corn.
Curated by Maite Gomez-Rejón and Ximena Martin, “Maize” explores its history with displays of traditional tools and the early process of preparing corn, also known as nixtamalization.
The exhibition juxtaposes ancient practices with the modern-day handling process of corn through farming and cultivation, leaving room for visitors to inquire about the future of the global food source.
The foremost purpose of LA Plaza Cocina “is to celebrate the contributions of Mexican cuisine to the world. … Maize is important because it’s the foundation of the cuisine,” Martin said.
“It’s all full circle. If you think about Mesoamerican chinampas, floating manmade islands growing food, these islands fed the Aztec empire. The world is going back to whole foods and learning about Indigenous ingredients and cultivation,” she said mentioning modern-day chinampas and societal shifts to natural ingredients.
Masienda is a brand partnering with farmers in Oaxaca, Mexico, which was previously Aztec territory in Mesoamerican period. They continue in traditional, heirloom corn farming, a go-to example of that societal shift to natural production and cultivation for Martin.
The brand utilizes a farm-to-table structure, essentially partnering with farmers who prioritize tradition and generationlong techniques of corn cultivation in Oaxaca and highlighting health, qualitative benefits and sustainable benefits of traditional corn handling and nixtamalization, compared to common, genetically modified corn.
Martin said Masienda’s mission aligns with LA Plaza Cocina in ways of acknowledging tradition and uplifting and sharing Mexican culture with the world.
“The money goes back to the farmers in Mexico, and we plan on using their product to bring awareness. Once you taste a tortilla made with GMO-free corn, it’s really hard to go back,” Martin said.
“If you buy corn tortillas today, look at the label. It has a bunch of junk in it and a better tortilla has less; it’s more of a whole food.”
For Angelenos seeking a traditional, more natural tortilla and an overall insight into Mexican heritage, Martin mentioned Kernel of Truth, a Los Angeles tortilla company elevating tortilla production and consumption by prioritizing natural ingredients and the historic integrity of processing and handling maize.
Rejon, co-curator and art and culinary history educator, highlighted the alignment of the museum’s mission and the maize exhibition by mentioning the Mayan creation story, Popol Vuh, and how human beings were literally though to be created out of masa, or corn dough.
“This exhibition felt like good karma, the right way to start the beginning of LA Plaza Cocina,” she said.
“Seeing one’s food highlighted in such an important manner is such an element of pride. People seeing their food in a space like this, giving the tortilla its own space in a museum, is representation in every aspect. It piques someone’s interest to learn more and take a class or it gives a voice to a chef or vendor. This is a community space,” she said.
Angelenos and museum goers can expect to see the maize exhibition for the next six months, with year-round cooking classes and educational events and demonstrations being planned.
Rejon will teach and host culinary classes and events in the museum’s kitchen, which features a restaurant-grade cooking space and comal or griddle for hands-on, culturally relevant culinary programs. Classes and culinary experiences apart of LA Plaza Cocina will start at $50.
The next planned exhibition, called “Voces de las Abuelas,” or grandmothers’ voices or voices of the grandmothers, will stay true to the mission of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and exemplify underlying aspects of the Mexican and Mexican American identity.
“It’s going to more documentary oriented. We’ve interviewed 10 grandmothers of various background, from Indigenous to Mexican American grandmothers. Even though they all share Mexico, they have different life and cooking experiences,” Martin said.
“When you cook and use recipes, it’s a replicate, especially as an immigrant. You might make a dish back home in a way and come to another country to make a new home and try to replicate the same recipe with the same meaning; replicating family traditions is a big part in cooking.”
Martin championed Los Angeles as being a place where these stories and spaces can be found and achieved.
“It’s about telling a story and celebrating those stories. It’s about being proud of the rich history and culture elevating it. The stories in Los Angeles will not be found any other place but right here,” she said.