Dunkin has signed on to sell coffee and doughnuts at Dodger Stadium for several years, starting with the 2021 season that began April 9.
Once the stadium returns to full capacity, Dunkin’ hot coffee, iced coffee, espresso and hot chocolate will be served at 13 sites throughout stadium, including the flagship location at the new Centerfield Plaza. That plaza will offer a more robust menu of hot coffee blends, premium espresso beverages, and a tap system for iced coffee.
To celebrate the new partnership and kick off the 2021 season, Dunkin’ will launch the Dodgers signature latte, a blueberry crisp latte made with Dunkin’s espresso and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. The Dodgers signature latte will be available at greater Los Angeles Dunkin’ restaurants and to order ahead on the Dunkin’ app for a limited time starting April 9.
“Since first bringing Dunkin’ to the West Coast in 2014, we’ve seen an incredible amount of support from our customers throughout Southern California,” said Molly Wiley, Dunkin’ field marketing director.
“We’re thrilled to partner with such an iconic sports franchise and bring Dunkin’ to Dodger Stadium, providing Dodger fans with an elevated coffee experience that will keep them running through the 2021 season and beyond.”
Corey Norkin, the Dodgers vice president of global partnerships, said he’s excited about the partnership.
“Dunkin’ has the unique ability to connect with Dodger fans at their local restaurants throughout Southern California, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Dodger family,” Norkin said.