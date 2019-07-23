The finishing touches are being applied to the Music Center Plaza’s $41 million overhaul, and the food and beverage options coming to the Bunker Hill complex have been revealed.
The Music Center recently announced that the 53-year-old plaza between the Mark Taper Forum and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion will house Abernethy’s, a full-serve restaurant, Mullin Wine Bar, with wine provided by local wine shops, and a coffee bar operated by Go Get Em Tiger.
The three options join Cocina Roja and Upstage Burger, which opened at the Music Center last year. GGET and Mullin will open on Aug. 29 as part of the weekend celebration for the completion of the renovation. Abernethy’s will debut on Sept. 5, and will have an emerging chef’s program, with a slate of up-and-coming individuals who rotate in at the helm of the kitchen.
Coming to 218 N. Hope St.
