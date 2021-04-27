Two leaders in Downtown’s culinary scene are coming together for a new collaboration. Kuniko Yagi of Pikunico and Jihee Kim of Perilla LA joined forces to create a chicken dupbap rice bowl, available at Pikunico through May 1. The chefs are excited over the dish and their newfound connection.
“We got along so well in 5 minutes, we didn’t really need to explain each other,” said Yagi about the ease of their teamwork. “We decided, instead of selling separate items, we should come up with one special thing together. We created a rice bowl. It’s a natural marriage of cuisine. It’s satisfying and nourishing.”
When initiating the collaboration, Yagi and Kim found common ground through their paths into the culinary world, both having immigrated to America in their adulthood — from Japan and Korea, respectively. After their own journeys, they found themselves in similar positions as outsiders in a masculine-dominated professional culture.
“All of us, women chefs who don’t necessarily have big funding but who love to cook and serve and work for the community, we can maybe have a better spotlight if we collaborate together,” Yagi said.
“There aren’t very many opportunities for us, too. Somehow a lot of big companies, they don’t consider us their first choice. It’s easier right now, after the #MeToo movement. We feel the door is open slightly. (But) it’s not imagination. It’s a statistic.”
Yagi worked with the marketing team at ROW DTLA, where Pikunico is located, to reach out to up-and-coming chefs around Los Angeles. They connected her with Kim, who runs the much-talked-about Instagram-based pop-up restaurant Perilla LA. Perilla operates with an innovative business model, taking advance pickup orders on its website, giving Kim time to prepare dishes throughout the week. But, Kim said, her system has been tough to navigate during the pandemic.
“It’s been rough, because the food I serve I think is perfect for grab and go. Because I don’t have a physical location, people have to preorder. It worked because of lockdown, but the preorder system is not what I planned on doing,” Kim said. “Because of this, (I really only attract) people who care or who are always checking social media.”
Kim plans to open a permanent physical space, but Yagi sees restaurants like Perilla as representative of the future of professional cooking as Los Angeles reopens. Chefs may no longer be tied to a single physical space. Even now, restaurants like M. Georgina, another ROW business, allow other culinary operations to run takeout programs from their kitchens.
“That would never happen before the pandemic,” Yagi said. “Every opportunity is open if you want to do any business in any kind of shape. There’s no box of ‘We need to make a financial plan,’ ‘We need to get a business partner.’ All that stuff is not necessary. Anybody can practice. Now it’s going to be a tough, tough competition.”
But, for the time being, that competition can be put on hold, and the two chefs can celebrate the marriage of Yagi’s karaage-style fried chicken and Kim’s assorted banchan dishes. Among the banchan in the bowl, which includes marinated seaweed and shisito peppers, the standout one-year-aged kimchi garnered Yagi’s praise, given the dedication such a long fermentation process requires. Kim also highlighted the ginger rice tying the bowl together — a signature of Pikunico.
“I personally never thought about eating banchan with fried chicken, but my husband does it all the time actually,” Kim said. “When we do it with (Pikunico), it’s like a little bowl. Banchan is very versatile.”
Complimentary of each other’s work, Yagi described the project as the beginning of a professional friendship, representative of the kind of mutual benefits for chefs when they find like-minded creatives in the field. Both chefs have multiple other projects in the work and look forward to more collaborations like this one in the future.