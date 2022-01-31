Salman Agah has long offered vegetarian selections at his Downtown Arts District restaurant Pizzanista.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, he teamed with PETA for a Joan Jett-inspired pizza to complement the rocker’s mural outside of the store. The pizza has a black heart-shaped crust — in honor of the Blackhearts and Jett’s big heart for animals — piled high with veggies and melty vegan cheese from Miyoko’s Creamery. It’s served in a heart-shaped box for Valentine’s Day.
“Joan Jett has been a longtime PETA supporter and an outspoken animal lover,” said Ashley Byrne, PETA’s director of outreach and campaigns.
“She has been meat free since the ’80s. Pizzanista is definitely known for serving some really fantastic vegan pizza. Pizzanista reached out about doing this collaboration and doing a Valentine’s Day vegan pie as a tribute to Joan Jett and as a way to support PETA.”
She added that $2 from every purchase will be given to PETA.
The side of Pizzanista’s building was painted “PETA blue,” she said.
“PETA can’t wait to see snaps of Tait Roelofs’ eye-catching artwork popping up on social media as fans flock to Pizzanista for a slice of its heart-shaped pie,” said Lisa Lange, PETA’s senior vice president.
The promotion started Jan. 22 with a 20% discount for PETA members, and $2 from each purchase will support the organization’s work for animals.
Pizzanista is owned by renowned skateboarder Agah. He said when he pitched the idea to PETA, he wasn’t sure if its staff would want to collaborate.
“We’re not a vegan restaurant,” he said. “We do have a conscience. We wanted to move in that direction.
“I think business, fundamentally, is about making a profit. But if you think that’s the only reason to be in business, that seems kind of shallow. We like to work with local produce companies, and we like to source a lot of our meat products from sustainably raised protein or animals as best we can.”
Agah added it’s important for any business to be conscience about the products they use.
“It’s important to care,” he said. “It’s important to us, and we want to make people feel good emotionally, spiritually and physically. That’s our approach.”
Agah said Pizzanista is an offshoot of his longtime desire to have his own skate brand. The restaurant sponsors skateboarders, for example.
“We communicate the brand through merchandise and other projects,” he said.
“Skating is a thread that runs through all of our communications. We’re very much inspired by my skateboarding culture in the ’80s and ’90s, which is the era I grew up in.
“I like pizza and skateboarding. Pizza is an extremely creative activity. I think pizza is one of those foods where you have a blank canvas, and you can do anything with it and it’s still really good. I like the parallel between how creative you can be in the pizza kitchen and how creative you can be riding a skateboard. The possibilities are endless.”