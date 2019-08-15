There are few things worse than going to Dodger Stadium and seeing that game-tying homerun on a tiny monitor because you’re stuck in an inning-long concession line.
Now, in a "why-didn’t-they-think-of-this-before?" move, fans can skip the wait by using a new pickup option launched by Postmates and the Dodgers on Aug. 7.
For the rest of the season, those sitting on the top deck can use a smart phone app to place an order through Postmates Live; you’ll be notified via text message when the food is ready for pickup at a nearby location.
“Having the opportunity to bring our mission to enable anyone to have anything on-demand to Dodger Stadium is extremely exciting for us,” Bastian Lehmann, co-founder and CEO of Postmates, said in a prepared statement.
According to a press release, no added fees will be added to the order. There will be a full-stadium roll-out in the 2020 season.
At 1000 Vin Scully Ave. or losangeles.dodgers.mlb.com.
