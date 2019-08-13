Downtown has a plethora of places to get a cup of coffee, but if you ask Restaurant Buzz, there is no such thing as too many caffeine haunts.
Verve Coffee Roasters, known locally for its large, airy spot on Spring Street in the Fashion District, is adding to the pot in a big way this month.
On Friday, Aug. 23, the new 7,000-square-foot Roastery Del Sur is scheduled to open in the Arts District.
The space, described as Verve’s new Southern California flagship, will combine a roaster, a 110-seat restaurant and a cafe.
Chef Mario Tolentino, who previously worked at San Francisco’s Curio Bar SF and The Market, will helm the kitchen. The Roastery will also sell beverages. Roastery Del Sur will be open daily from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Coming to 500 Mateo St.
