The Fashion District’s Rossoblu announced on Friday that it was temporarily cancelling service as fears over the Coronavirus continue to spread.
The restaurant issued the following statement to Downtown News:
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business in Los Angeles is forcing us to make the incredibly difficult decision to temporarily suspend services at our beloved Rossoblu restaurant,” the statement read. “We pride ourselves on being responsible corporate citizens and community leaders and we know this is the right thing to do. We have deep experiences with being resilient and we will be steadfast and vigilant in our efforts to reopen our doors to you as soon as we possibly can.”
The temporary shutdown is just one of the many closures impacting Los Angeles as the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus continues to spread.
The National Football League, National Basketball League, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League all announced that they were either suspending their seasons, or placing postponing the start of their seasons. Locally, the Natural History Museum, Science Center, Grammy Museum, The Los Angeles Theater Center, The Broad and the Music Center and scores of other local arts and entertainment venues have either closed for the month, or put in place strict guidelines for attendees.
Rossoblu is located at 1124 San Julian St.