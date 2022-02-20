Freehand Los Angeles recently reopened its destination restaurant and bar, The Exchange, with chef Narita Santos at the helm.
Born in the Philippines and raised in Saudi Arabia and Southern California, Santos shares dishes that explore urban LA’s multicultural flavors through an Israeli lens with Filipino and Southeast Asian influences.
“Our menu is inspired from an exchange of cultures and flavors from the melting pot of what makes LA so unique and engaging,” Santos said.
“When it comes to adding layers of flavor to our dishes, we use ingredients like preserved black beans, dried shrimp, miso paste and shio koji. Seasonal produce is a major key component to building dishes. Something that is sourced just two hours away on your plate will truly shine.”
Santos — who previously worked at Bestia, Lucques at the Circle, and Simbal — designed the family-style dinner menu. It is divided into five sections: raw, salatim (salads), large plates, mains and sides.
“I’ve always been drawn to family-style format. Food that is shared during a meal is a big point in Philippine culture,” Santos said.
“The term ‘kamayan,’ meaning ‘to eat with your hands,’ is a major part of who I am. Also, Filipinos love sour. You can find me finishing dishes with a squeeze of lime or lemon. As for living in the Middle East, it has made my palate drawn to a plethora of bold spices and accoutrements and sauces paired with my deals.”
Dishes focus on local produce and present a creative fusion of flavors, offering classic dishes such as the salatim platter alongside new menu items including the falafel.
“A great way to start is to have our salatim platter, a medley of pickles, marinated olives, hummus, burnt eggplant and butternut squash tahini for the winter season saved with warm pita bread,” Santos said.
“Our bold sauces like our salsa macha with dried shrimp and labne Caesar dressing in our charred cabbage dish are definitely something to look forward to.
“The bacalhau (salted cod) fried rice has seasonal baby corn, peas, broccolini stems, scallions and our in-house xo sauce. This is a great add-on to any main dish. Our citrus salad is an ode to winter — kohlrabi, oro blanco, car acara, blood orange and pomelo with an orange blossom, aniseed vinaigrette topped with toasted hazelnuts, fleur de sel and ricotta salata. As for desserts, we have a decadent ube cake served with a coconut, vanilla bean sorbet and a honeynut squash Filipino-style flan.”
The revamped lunch menu introduces sandwiches ranging from banh mi to braised lamb pita, as well as a noodle salad featuring eggplant and ceviche with local caught seafood and amba aji amarillo.
As for Santos, she said her favorite dish depends on what she’s craving.
“Each dish we have on the menu is its own world of flavors, and when I’m building them, my goal is to balance flavors between savory, a touch of sweet and a pop of brightness, then finishing it off with a fresh component,” she said.
According to Santos, the menu will change and introduce new offerings each season.
“It will depend on what is available from our local farmers and purveyors,” Santos said. “The weather makes you crave certain things, and I do keep that in mind when I transition the menu and dessert offerings.”
Bar Lab’s beverage director, Christine Wiseman, has created a new cocktail menu that showcases fresh ingredients and incorporates fermented syrups and house-pressed juices. The cocktail list pairs with the dishes on the menu, both featuring notes of cardamom, persimmon and pink peppercorn.
The Exchange also offers a natural wine program that showcases wines produced with little intervention and in the most natural way possible with a curated selection by the glass and bottle.
Santos is excited to be part of the team at Freehand LA, a place she frequented as a guest years before becoming the chef there.
“I remember my experience coming in to dine for lunch then dinner years back before I decided to join the Freehand team,” Santos said.
“I absolutely loved the vibe of the space, the ambience and the energy of the team … and, of course, the food. I told myself I wanted to be a part of something that gives me this full cycle of an experience when I dine at an establishment. It is also just as pleasant to be working here with the team as it was when I was a guest years back. A team of individuals who are their own, who keep it lighthearted but how to hustle.”
The Exchange at Freehand LA
416 W. Eighth Street, Los Angeles
213-612-0021, freehandhotels.com